Exdion Solutions announces new office in the Greater Dallas area

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exdion Solutions Inc , the premier InsurTech solution provider for the insurance brokerage ecosystem announced the opening of its new office in Dallas at Legacy west business district in Plano, Texas which will reinforce the organization's association with Insurance brokers and agencies in the region. This expands Exdion’s presence in North America.The decision to open shop in the Greater Dallas area is a coherent advancement in our business development strategy, said Dan Narayan, VP- Business, Exdion Solutions. Some of the most innovative and sophisticated insurers in the world are in this region and our office at Dallas enables us to meet clients where they live and service them more viably. We are aggressively expanding our market presence through direct and partner sales.As the insurance industry’s premier AI/ML product and solution partner, Exdion Solutions is one of the fastest growing InsurTech companies in the world. Exdion’s objective is to empower Insurance agencies and brokers to benefit from the digitization of their business and be future ready through world-class intelligent AI/ML led solutions that deliver superior customer experience and improved efficiencies. Exdion counts some of the world’s leading insurance distributor brands as customers.“Opening an office in Dallas will further strengthen our service capabilities in the fast-growing North American Insurance ecosystem. We are seeing exponential demand for our smart AI/ML solutions and transformation consulting”, said LS Ram, CEO, Exdion Solutions.About Exdion Solutions:Exdion Solutions is a consulting and InsurTech product based company, offering pioneering, disruptive and value enhancing solutions to Insurance Brokers & Agencies. Exdion delivers transformational excellence through strategic levers that include consulting, technology, Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science products, and BPM. Our solutions help Insurance agencies and broker smartly tide over inefficiencies, gain revenues and remain competitive.



