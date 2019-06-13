SMi invites cleanroom experts to join Pharma Cleanroom Technology Conference

Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Technology Europe Conference 2019

SMi Reports: Updated brochure released with the full two-day agenda for the inaugural Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Technology conference this October in London, UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since the release of the agenda for the Inaugural Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Technology Europe Conference , taking place on 9th and 10th October in London, SMi are delighted to share the updated brochure, containing additional speakers and a full two-day agenda.Through a series of presentations, attendees with gain insight into current industry trends in addressing the microbiological aspects on cleanroom design and engineering.The 2019 agenda is packed with hot topics such as cleanroom costs, microbial contamination investigation tool, particle contamination monitoring in high-tech cleanrooms, risk-based approach to cleaning and disinfection, effective cleanroom HVAC systems, addressing new GMP Annex 1 requirements, implementing of an AMP in manufacturing sites and more.1. Exploring the characteristics and relevance of air flow to better advise cleanroom design, engineering and manage contamination from ASCCA2. Discussing the most current approaches to minimise cost and improve energy efficiency without compromising product quality from Energy Efficiency Ltd3. Examining the latest contamination control strategies from leaders in the pharmaceutical industry such as Fresenius Kabi and Takeda4. Gaining insight into cleaning and disinfection protocols from a risk-management approach from STERISThe new brochure has just been released and available to download online at: http://www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/PR2 Two interactive pre-conference workshops will be taking place on Tuesday 8th October 2019:Workshop A“Environmental Classification Qualification and Monitoring of GMP Controlled areas referencing ISO 14644-1 and risk based GMP” led by James Dinkwater, Chairman, Pharmecutical and Healthcare Science SocietyWorkshop B“Gowning Theory and Best Practice Implementation” led by Conor Murray, Chairman, Irish Cleanroom Society and Matts Ramstorp, Professor in Cleanroom Technology, BioTekPro ABAn early bird saving of £300 is available for bookings placed before 28th June. Register online at http://www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/PR2 Proudly Sponsored By: CONTEC & DUPONTIf you are interested in sponsoring, exhibiting or speaking at this event, please contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor registration enquiries, please contact Fetja Begum on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or fbegum@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPharmaceutical Cleanroom Technology ConferenceConference: 9th & 10th October 2019Workshops: 8th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK#SMiCleanroom---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.