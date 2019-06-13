Two of Light Engine Design Corp. Subsidiaries Expand Product Lines

Curtis Mathes, Inc. in Texas, and Tall Trees LED Company in Arizona, expand their product lines to meet consumer, industrial and horticultural market demands.

Light Engine Design Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLED)

PHOENIX, TX, USA, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC: TLED) subsidiaries Curtis Mathes, Inc. in Texas, and Tall Trees LED Company in Arizona, expand their product lines to meet consumer, industrial and horticultural market demands.Curtis Mathes recently performed a review and restructure of its consumer lines, to insure only Original Design Manufacturers or Original Equipment Manufacturers are used to manufacture their consumer products. This serves several purposes, including reducing manufacturing costs, protecting intellectual property claims, and providing significant flexibility to alter product design to meet evolving customer demands. Curtis Mathes has also added a fixture lineup to serve commercial/industrial lighting markets. The new product offerings include street and area lighting, decorative fixtures, and office and warehouse lighting. Product lineups may be downloaded by visiting curtismathes.com.TLED’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Tall Trees LED Company, has entered into agreements to produce high-power supplemental lighting for outdoor greenhouses. This equipment provides light augmentation in greenhouses that primarily use the sun for plant growth. Usually, sun-only crops fruit or flower once per year, due to changes in lighting periods that occur seasonally. Adding light at specific intervals during the dark periods allows growers to produce their crops 3-5 times per year, depending upon the species. Tall Trees’ proprietary full-spectrum lighting formula will be applied to allow for year-round production of the highest quality food, herbs and spices, ornamentals, hemp and state-legal cannabis crops.About the Company: TLED is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). The Company will provide high-quality consumer lighting products, as well as specialize in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures employing unique light emitting diode (LED) technologies for the use in homes, municipalities, commercial buildings and operations, and biological lighting industries, including algae, horticulture, and human phototherapy markets.Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED’s business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.