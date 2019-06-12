DECONGESTION OF TOURISM IN VENICE. THE MYPASS VENEZIA APP OFFERS A SOLUTION.

MyPass Venezia for Android and iOS

With the first exclusively dematerialized ticket office in Europe, no more queues/lines at the cash register and more fluidity of movement.

VENICE, ITALY, June 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 20 million tourists every year. An impact too high for the city of Venice where the queues crowd the crucial points and complicate the traffic flow along the streets and near the main ticket offices, like those of public transport.How to work together to solve the problem? A solution comes from the MyPass platform, the first unique virtual ticket office in Europe that chose Venice as a pilot city for a project that will soon integrate other Italian and European cities.Password Dematerialization. Thanks to MyPass, all those who have to buy a ticket in Venice are presented with the possibility of buying it directly from their mobile phone, skipping the line and avoiding long lines at the ticket offices of museums, parking lots, public transportation (water bus) and more. Everything is just a click away, for residents and for tourists.By downloading the free MYPASS VENEZIA App , available on IOS and Android, as of today every user can access a rich multi-service offer, unique in Europe. From the Biennale to the Guggenheim, from the parking lot of the Marco Polo airport to that of Piazzale Roma, from the Scuola Grande di San Rocco to the tour of the Teatro La Fenice, to public transport ... each ticket can be purchased in real time or by booking for the desired dates.The App, available in multiple languages, has been active since December 2019 and in the last few months has grown a lot: over 3000 downloads in the last week and thousands of tickets purchased inApp confirm that MyPass Venezia can really improve the visitor experience and the life of the city, allowing the elimination of annoying queues and congestion.It is the first time in Italy that a single App allows users to book and pay for a parking space, ferry tickets, museums and many other services, with extreme simplicity and comfort at official rates or with minimal sales commissions. The electronic ticket is stored in the App ready to be used for direct access and can be saved to allow the user a quick summary of the services used and an expense check.Payment is simple, combining any credit or prepaid card with a system and is fast and secure thanks to the Banca Sella gateway, partner of MyPass.In summary, the App manages the rates of the various ticket offices, configuring itself as a single virtual ticket office in the city. Not only that but, in addition, similar to a local MyPass also suggests events, shows and attractions outside the usual routes."The vision at our core - says Guya Paganini, CEO and Founder of MyPass - is to allow tourists to better organize their time, bringing with them the memory of a visit, without stress, to the endless offerings of art, architecture and music of this extraordinary city. At the same time, our attention is also focused on structures that today have to manage convulsive, disorderly and often critical flows of visitors. Our goal is in the motto that inspires us: Empower every tourist, care for the city. We are very confident that this vision will give us great satisfaction: the Marco Polo Airport parking lot gave us confidence, where we patented a unique access solution via BLE in Europe, then the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Casa Tre Oci, the Scuola Grande di San Rocco, Vela - Venezia Unica and La Biennale 2019 , for which we are happy and proud to offer the numerous visitors expected for the 58th edition our unique system of access to the various exhibition venues.”The main advantages of MyPass Venezia are:DEMATERIALIZATION. No more tickets, everything can be done by smartphone.MULTICHANNEL . By connecting to the App you can buy tickets, parking, access to public transportation (water bus).SAVINGS. Buying through the App there are no additional costs and you can take advantage of discounted tickets in many facilities.SPEED. All services can be booked or purchased in real time, allowing you to skip long lines at the ticket office.MYPASS was born in Florence in 2014 as an innovative startup and was able to quickly transform itself from a fintech startup into a successful company that today is based in Turin and employs 15 employees, of whom over half are engineers from the Polytechnic of Turin and Milan. Since 2017, Banca Sella is an investor in MyPass. MyPass has developed an absolutely unique technological platform because it combines mobile payment with direct access service: with two simple steps - registration and insertion of a credit card - the user can directly access the facilities by showing their app and skipping the queue without the need to convert the voucher into a paper ticket. The vision of MyPass is to allow residents and tourists to access numerous services with a single app / platform, thus realizing real, effective and convenient smart mobility



