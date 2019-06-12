Muvi all set to roll World’s Fastest Deployable Streaming Platform at BroadcastAsia

Touted as an instantly deployable solution, the OTT platform comes with unlimited customization option

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As television viewership decreases and digital viewership takes the driving seat, Muvi, the US-based, leading OTT solution provider introduces the most powerful version of its trademark Zero Coding, an end-to-end streaming platform to BroadcastAsia. The platform’s fully customizability and instant deployability have left the media and broadcasting industry gushing. Thriving on the overwhelming response, Muvi is gearing up to exhibit at Suntec Singapore where it will be located at Booth 6L4-08.

“We’re constantly reimagining the ways our customers connect with our audiences across different screens and viewing experiences, quotes Jyoti Nayak, Muvi, Head of Marketing. Muvi is loaded with 500+ features with 100+ unique features for seamless enterprise-grade streaming. Muvi is easy to use, requires No Coding, employs WYSIWYG editor and powerful features such as Visual Designer, Policy Engine, 2x faster encoding, Playout option, etc, making the streaming platform the first choice among customers”, Jyoti adds.

The cut-throat competition in the OTT landscape has surfaced a number of Video and Audio streaming platforms. In an answer to what makes Muvi different from the others, Jyoti credits the state-of-the-art architecture, Muvi’s in-house professional services and engineering team that manages any customization request in-house. No involvement of third-party whatsoever. Muvi flawlessly integrates with any third party platform making users do ANY customization they want ANY time they like.

“BroadcastAsia is huge and we are all set for the event. We recently commissioned a custom study about the OTT market potential of the APAC region and the amazing media fraternity operating therein. Let me tell you this, the report is overwhelming. Our value proposition is going to empower the APAC online store owners towards having a 360 view of their platform, subscriber behavior, and streaming dynamics. We wanted to give a solid start to our first physical interaction in the region and we could not find a better stage than BroadcastAsia”, an ambitious Jyoti adds.

Muvi will be located at Booth 6L4-08, Suntec Singapore. Meet Muvi to learn how to host, stream and monetize your Video/Audio content without investing thousands of dollars. Book a Meeting now.

Muvi Expert Tips: Make the most of your meeting at BroadcastAsia by joining Muvi for free today. A live channel with Muvi and your own CMS will bring immense clarity on board when we meet at the show. Because by that time you would know exactly what you want for your streaming channel and our team could better suggest. Look forward to seeing you in Singapore!

About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com



