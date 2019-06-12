Whitepages Pro Spins Off and Becomes Ekata

Ekata’s Digital Identity Verification APIs Improve Predictability of Good Transactions

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitepages Pro, the leader in global digital identity verification data, today announced that it is spinning off its B2B business from the US-focused direct-to-consumer operations of Whitepages.com. Whitepages Pro will change its name to Ekata to better differentiate the company’s global B2B APIs and SaaS tool that serve the growing worldwide need for identity verification, a market projected by McKinsey to reach $20 billion in 2022. To further these efforts, the business opened a new HQ for European operations earlier this year in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This second EU office will support sales, account management and marketing efforts in EMEA.



“Our new brand and independent operations reflect the integral role we play in helping many of the world’s biggest digital commerce businesses link a digital identity back to a human,” said Rob Eleveld, Ekata CEO. “Top brands, including Airbnb, Microsoft and Stripe leverage our identity verification product suite in their machine learning models, decisioning platforms, and for their manual review teams to approve good transactions, reduce customer friction, and catch fraud. Our additional European presence is built to serve the needs of the European markets, as well as other North American businesses expanding their global reach.”

Ekata’s solutions help businesses grow and scale revenue by maximizing the predictability of good transactions. From pre-authorization payment models through to manual review, the Ekata identity verification product suite is powered by Ekata Identity Engine (EIE), the first and only cross-border identity data engine of its kind.

Ekata’s industry leading approach of a single global endpoint is the new standard in true cross-border identity verification. It is trusted by ten of the largest U.S. online retailers, the top three global online travel and hospitality sites, two major credit card brands, top five fraud platforms, and many more.

Customers can select from Ekata’s powerful APIs for models and decisioning platforms or Pro Insight, a SaaS solution for manual review, all powered by Ekata’s Identity Engine that delivers performance that can meet the most demanding requirements, including identity data in under 100 milliseconds (ms) to improve machine learning (ML) model performance.

The EIE, which powers the identity verification suite, includes Ekata’s:

Proprietary network – Monitors linkages and associations across billions of data elements to identify real-time predictable patterns that correspond to the behavior of genuine customers versus those of fraudulent actors. Transaction queries are analyzed through complex machine learning algorithms that derive unique velocity, popularity, and volatility features to improve product performance by maximizing predictive lift. Global graph – Houses more than 8 billion identity links that provide unparalleled global coverage and accuracy. From more than 50 authoritative sources, Ekata uses sophisticated data science to curate and corroborate the links between email, phone, name (person or business), physical address and IP to connect digital and physical identity attributes together. The Connective IGA stack – Delivers the most predictive attributes to customers in less than 100ms. Leverages proprietary ingestion, generation and acceleration (IGA) processes to enable a single global endpoint and improve the speed and quality of responses.

Customers in Europe interested in learning how to grow and scale revenue by maximizing their ability to predict good transactions, can contact the Ekata team in Amsterdam at +31 20 240 34 50 and emeasales@ekata.com. Additional country contacts can be found on the company’s website.

Whitepages, Inc., founded by Alex Algard, has offered consumer and business solutions for digital contact and identity data for more than 25 years. Both Whitepages.com and Ekata will maintain their Seattle headquarters as they each focus on building the next-generation of solutions for their respective consumer and business audiences.

About Ekata

Ekata (formerly Whitepages Pro) provides global identity verification solutions via enterprise-grade APIs for automated decisioning, and Pro Insight, a SaaS solution for manual review for cross-border businesses to grow revenue by maximizing their predictability of good transactions. Our product suite is powered by the Ekata Identity Engine (EIE), the first and only cross-border identity verification engine of its kind. It uses complex machine learning algorithms across the five core consumer attributes of email, phone, name (person or business), physical address, and IP, to derive unique links and features from billions of real-time transactions within our proprietary network and the data we license from a broad spectrum of global providers. Businesses around the world including Alipay, Microsoft, Stripe, and Airbnb leverage our product suite to increase approvals of more good transactions, reduce customer friction, and find fraud.

Ekata is a trademark of Whitepages, Inc. All other trade names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

