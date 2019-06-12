Call For Abstract Artists

Virtosu Art Gallery Virtosu Art Gallery pic1 cal for artists

Virtosu Art Gallery aims to reveal and promote talented artists who have yet to establish a profile on the contemporary international scene.

Doing easily what others find difficult is talent; doing what is impossible for talent is genius.” — Henri Frederic Amiel

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtosu Art Gallery aims to reveal and promote talented artists who have yet to establish a profile on the contemporary international scene. Its function is to discover artists, and it is open to any artist, amateur or professional, with no limits on age, nationality or place of residence. The call for submissions is aimed at artists working in abstract art style and following media: oil painting, sculpture.What are the submission criteria?• No age limit on submissions• Open to amateur and professional artists• All nationalities are eligible• Open to artists from all the countries of the worldHow do I enter?Artists have to submit at https://www.virtosuart.com/artists . Only entries submitted online via the artist’s submission will be accepted. Candidates may complete their submissions until the deadline.What is the deadline for submitting entries?Candidate applications must be completed online in the Candidate Space by August 24 at midnight.What should the entry contain?The application, which is filled in completely online via the submission page, must include the following information:• An administrative profile that contains personal information such as the candidate’s name and surname, their mailing address, their email address, their phone number and their photo• An artistic profile that details, in particular, the candidate’s artistic approach and biographical elements, as well as sources of inspiration• A selection of one to 5 works, not necessarily in the same medium, with a good-quality image of each work.The entry to be written in the English language.Your career launched!The artists chosen will be included in our gallery representational list. It is a unique opportunity to enter the international professional art circuit and to have your work seen by major private and institutional art collectors. You will have the chance to be supported and personally advised by gallery owner and art collector Daniel Varzari. It is a great boost to your career. Exhibit your work in a private exhibition space of museum quality and get a high level of visibility.How does the Artistic Committee make its choice?The Artistic Committee is looking to getting to know your work and examine your entry carefully. They expect you to fulfill certain criteria. For example, the Committee may be sensitive to the following points: the originality of the work, technical mastery, coherence of the work, freshness, novelty, historical continuity, the artistic, literary, historical, scientific or philosophical references in your work, the message conveyed, the poetry that emerges from the work. The Committee hopes to find artists that have been producing on a constant basis and represent an intelligent way of expressiveness along with the uniqueness of style.

Virtosu Art Gallery



