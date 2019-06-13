MobilDrTech Partners with BodiMetrics to Bring RPM Home

Capture Spot Vitals and Continuous ECG / SpO2 Connect via Bluetooth to IOS or Android Devices with Free App VitalsRx Monitor and Accessories in Box

MobilDrTech partners with vitals device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remote Physiologic Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) are two rapidly growing areas of medicine. In early 2018, CMS "unbundled" the CPT code for Remote Patient Care, 99091. This separated qualifying services from existing telehealth and telemedicine reimbursement guidelines. This has opened the door for healthcare providers to be reimbursed for some RPM services including data collection and care coordination for patients, including those at home. MobilDrTech, Inc. and BodiMetrics™ announce a strategic partnership to market professional and consumer grade collection and analysis of health vitals with pocket-sized devices to improve management of chronic conditions, enhance quality of fitness and wellness programs and optimize clinical trials and research. VitalsRx Features and Metrics• 20 Second ECG Waveform• Continuous ECG to 24 Hrs - 24 Hour Holter Monitoring• 20 Second SpO2 Capture• Continuous SpO2 to 15 Hrs - Overnight Screening for Sleep Apnea• Heart Rate & Variability• 3 Second Thermometer• Stress Relief Bio-Feedback• Pedometer Steps• Medication Reminders - Ideal for Pharmaceutical Research ProjectsBodiMetrics™ Cloud is a powerful system that provides patients and clinicians secure and easy connections. Data can flow from one person to another seamlessly and freely under authorization. Both patients and clinicians benefit from the availability of data.• Data can be synced to cloud automatically• Data can be shared with clinician automatically• Data can be stored in cloud over long term for health tracking• Data is encrypted to protect user privacyAbout BodiMetricsBodiMetrics is dedicated to empowering consumers with products, services and solutions that will allow them to take charge of their healthcare, lower overall cost and improve their well-being. Products are tested by independent third party labs to clinical standards as well, where indicated, approved by the FDA. http://www.bodimetrics.com About MobilDrTechMobilDrTech, Inc. is a full-service telemedicine systems and equipment provider. Founded in 2009 and based in Sugar Land, TX, MobilDrTech provides telemedicine services such as HIPAA compliant video conference platforms and functions as a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) for telemedicine equipment manufacturers including leading manufacturers of telemedicine stethoscopes, otoscopes, dermascopes, general examination cameras, telemedicine carts and vitals monitoring devices. http://www.mobildrtech.com



