MobilDrTech Releases White Paper Comparing "Telemedicine Stethoscopes"

Modern Telemedicine Stethoscopes

A free white paper compares "Telemedicine Stethoscopes" that identifies and compares the most commonly used real-time telemedicine stethoscopes in the U.S.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MobilDrTech, a respected vendor of telemedicine equipment and diagnostic devices ( www.mobildrtech.com ), has released a white paper identifying and comparing design, features and cost of today’s most frequently utilized telemedicine stethoscopes.Many healthcare providers are rapidly adding remote auscultation to their telehealth and telemedicine programs. This white paper is provided as a free resource to assist them in their product research and selection process.The white paper explores the evolution of electronic stethoscopes used specifically for telemedicine encounters. The history of telemedicine stethoscopes can be traced back almost 25 years to a stethoscope with an analog output that worked directly with normal telephone lines. From that point until today, development of newer and better hardware and software has continued unabated.Three charts summarizing the features and cost comparisons from the document can be downloaded here: https://dta0yqvfnusiq.cloudfront.net/usbst28863394/2018/12/Telemedicine-Stethoscope-Charts-5c1fb7177dd61.pdf A full text version of the white paper which includes all of the charts can be downloaded here: https://dta0yqvfnusiq.cloudfront.net/usbst28863394/2019/01/Telemedicine-Stethoscopes-White-Paper-MDrT-1-8-2019-5c2ea3d3e4fd3.pdf



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.