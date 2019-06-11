Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Is Recognized as the 2019 Top 1 Fundraising for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles

Rudy L. Kusuma and his team are on a mission to raise $100,000 for the CHLA this year.

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a top-rated real estate company in California, is honored to be recognized as the Top 1 Fundraising for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles this year. The said recognition was given during the company’s trip to the CHLA on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 because of its contribution during the previous year when it donated a portion of its income to support the Children’s Hospital.

Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles is a non-profit institution providing pediatric health care. The hospital helps its patients multiple time every year in a setting specially designed for their needs. From a small house turned to healthcare facility, the hospital today, together with the medical experts offer almost 350 pediatric specialty programs to meet the need to its patients.

Being the first pediatric hospital situated in Southern California, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles relies on the philanthropists’ generosity to support patient care and innovative medical research efforts. Among the philanthropists that continue to support the CHLA is the Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team.

For every house that Rudy's team sells this year, a portion of its income is donated to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Their mission for 2019 is to raise $100,000 for the CHLA. Rudy and his team believe that they exist to help their clients achieve their heart's desire and to give back to the community.

“We feel glad that our success also means that we have a better opportunity to help the community in need the same way to the CHLA. We are not only benefited from our topnotch, award-winning services, but we happily donate a substantial portion of our income on every home we sell to the CHLA. As long as we know that there are people and community in need, we will continue donating and help them a better life,” expresses Rudy L. Kusuma.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate company in California that offers innovative and high-end properties. The company does not only deliver topnotch industry product and services but offers an incomparable donation to the community.

###

To refer friends, family, or anyone who is planning to make a move in the next 3 to 6 months, call Rudy Lira Kusuma at 626-789-0159 and start packing.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.