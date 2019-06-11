Registration Opens for SMi’s 12th Annual Energy from Waste Conference

Energy from Waste 2019

SMi Group are proud to announce that registration has opened for the 12th Annual Energy from Waste conference, taking place on 3rd - 4th December in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The energy from waste market needs to be constantly adapting and improving to keep in line with new European and UK policies and legislation to ensure targets are met.SMi’s Energy from Waste 2019 conference will bring together international waste management operators, developers, bankers, private equity financiers, technology providers and industrial end users, for two days of interactive networking. They will be discussing developments that are needed in technology, financing and infrastructure to ensure solutions are available to fast track the growth of the industry worldwide.Drawing critical updates from those shaping the industry, featured speakers for 2019 include:• Stuart Hayward-Highman, Technical Development Director, Suez Recycling and Recovery• Alban Foster, Infrastructure Sector Leaders – Europe, SLR Consulting• Aaron Berry, Deputy Head, Low Carbon Fuels Division, Department for Transport• Christophe CORD’HOMME, Development Director, Business and Products for Environment and Renewable Energies, CNIM• Dr Isabela Boira-Segarra, Chief Executive Officer, Future Earth Energy• Bodo Rohs, Sales Director, Steinmuller Babcock Environment• David Cullen, Programme Manager, North London Heat and Power• Oliver Gao, Investment Manager, SUS Environment International Co., Ltd• Jacob Hayler, Executive Director, Environmental Services Association• Michael Ware, Senior, Green GiraffeThe brochure, with the full two-day agenda, is now available to download online at www.efw-event.com/ein This year’s event will give attendees a broad and in-depth insight into all aspects of the market, including:• A comprehensive update on how to make the most of Energy from Waste in today’s European Energy Policy environment• Learn about the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation and the UK’s fuel challenges• Explore the future of the waste to fuels market• Discuss the global opportunities in the Energy from Waste market• Waste-to-Energy in China: Key Challenges and Opportunities• Full Energy from waste project life cycle development on a “subsidy-free” basis• Explore the financing mechanisms available to invest in the next generation of waste infrastructureThere is an early bird saving of £400 available for bookings made before 28th June. Register online at www.efw-event.com/ein Energy from Waste3rd- 4th December 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKSponsored by Steinmuller Babcock EnvironmentFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.