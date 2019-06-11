Yemen Based Trading Company Implements MyEasyISO for Effective Quality Management

MyEasyISO has everything to make our ISO implementation quicker and easier. Its powerful real time dashboards and drill down reports has given us greater visibility over the system” — Quality manager

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the oldest and leading money exchange and transfer companies in Yemen established in 1995 offers a full range of financial services including the sale and purchase of all currencies, money transfer services, payment of salaries and bill payment. For years they have been using paper based methods to manage their processes and data which was becoming extremely time- consuming, risk-prone and difficult to manage. To eliminate the inefficiencies and maintain the highest quality standards they decided to implement a software solution which could automate their core business processes and activities, promote collaboration and boost their key performance to meet business demands.

For the selection process, the company outlined below vital requirements

• Cloud-based and easy to use UI

• Comprehensive QMS modules covering 100% ISO 9001:2013 requirements

• Quick and easy access to data

• Improve visibility and employee communication

• Solution should be available in Arabic language

Since most of the company employees were from Arabic speaking background hence they were having difficulty finding a software solution to accommodate their employee group. After a prolonged evaluation of various leading GRC management vendors, the company zeroed in MyEasyISO Software as it well-suited their requirements. In comparison to other solutions available in the market, MyEasyISO QHSE Software proved out to be simple, easy-to-use, affordable, well-designed solution which was also available in their preferred Arabic language.

It is a one-stop on-cloud solution covering wide range of modules like Design control, Document Control, Non-conformance Management, Purchase , Human Resource , Supplier Management, Audits, Employee Training, Corrective Action and Preventive Action (CAPA) and others. All processes are electronically linked, adding both ease and traceability to the interrelated QMS processes. Its automated system and e-mail notification feature notifies the assigned users, remind users of due dates and keep affected users in the communication loop.

Robust cloud infrastructure, 256-bit data encryption to ensure information security and strong Role-based access makes it altogether a highly secure application.

“We love the MyEasyISO interface as it’s very intuitive and simple to use. MyEasyISO has everything to make our ISO implementation quicker and easier. Its powerful real time dashboards and drill down reports have given us greater visibility over the system.” Said, Quality manager



Prior to implementing MyEasyISO, the trading company didn’t have any customer satisfaction reporting. Now they are able to seek feedback from its customers, meet all its targets and easily able to track every business operations. The biggest impact MyEasyISO has on the company is the ability to respond to business needs with greater transparency in operations and driving continuous improvement.



About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO is a versatile and a powerful QHSE software solution designed to meet recognized global standards such as ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ISO 17025, ISO 13485, ISO 22000 and many others.

It offers various subscription packages to suit operational needs of various organizations and is attractively priced with plans starting from as low as US $ 10 per user per month. It is chosen as a customer’s first choice QHSE software because of its simple, easy, time saving and audit-ready system. MyEasyISO has an exceptional support team to handhold and assist customers at every step and make sure that they implement, achieve and maintain ISO certification in the most productive manner.

MyEasyISO offers you a free one month trial with no obligations so get yourself a complimentary subscription of MyEasyISO now by visiting www.myeasyiso.com



