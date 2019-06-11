MevoFit Drive-Care ECG-Fitness-Band Launched in India

MevoFit Care MevoFit Drive-Care ECG-Fitness-Band MevoFit Care

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With All new MevoFit Care Fitness band get ECG updates right on your wrist! Leading fashionable active-wear company MevoFit has recently launched a state of the art fitness band and activity tracker on Amazon which is equipped with advanced ECG function to assure easy and continuous monitoring of ECG and heart rate for improved health. Titled “MevoFit Drive-Care ECG-Fitness-Band & Smart Watch for Fitness & Heath PRO Sporty-Health-ECG-Fitness-Band, All Activity”, the latest watch is an all activity tracker and shows the way for a healthy and fit lifestyle.MevoFit Care is a new innovative Fitness Band which is smart, durable, lightweight, strong and carries a comprehensive daily activity tracker. It is equipped to track all almost everything including HR, BP, sleep as well as ECG & PPG. “A healthy heart is fundamental to your overall fitness. Our new advanced fitness band with latest ECG function will enable you to keep track on your ECG as well as heart rate to ensure better health for you. Moreover, as our watch enables daily monitoring easily, you will always stay updated on potential cardiac issues and will be able to take the necessary steps on time for a smooth recovery.” stated a leading spokesperson from MevoFit.The new MevoFit Fitness band has 4 kinds of sports mode- Cycling, Hiking, Running and Jumping. So, depending on your sport, you will choose the desired sport mode as you set out and the watch will start to track all the vital parameters – like distance, steps, calories, activity time, ECG, heart rate and so on. The watch is IP 67 water resistant which means you can easily wear it while running, and also in rain. Akin to any Fitness Band, the new MevoFit one carries a Timer and offers Notification Display for social media activities, SMS and phone calls.MevoFit Drive-Care ECG-Fitness-Band features Full Color Screen and Smart Light Sensor Technology. It assures premium quality HD image with its IPS LCD, full color and high contrast monitor. The in-built Smart Light Sensor enables the watch to gauge illumination from ambient lights and it can automatically customize screen brightness to ensure optimum visual effect for users. Speaking further, the spokesperson highlighted on the other major features of the smartwatch-a) 0.96" color displayb) 160x80 high resolution which assures easy visibility even under bright sunshinec) Gesture Controld) Dust-proof as well as water-resistante) Easy USB charging battery that will last for up till 10 daysf) Compatible with all major phone brands including Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi Mi, One Plus, Motorola and so onComfortable silicon strapg) This fitness band comes with full 1 year warranty.MevoFit Drive-Care ECG-Fitness-Band & Smart Watch for Fitness & Heath PRO Sporty-Health-ECG-Fitness-Band is an exclusive blend of functionality, comfort and style. It’s something that you will be proud to don and flaunt on your wrist.Buy it now from amazon.in

