PrefLogic Releases Full Demo of Flagship Product, The STO Wizard, To Launch in Q3 2019

The STO Wizard features tools to build a security token, raise capital, and manage investors, and can be used by individuals or companies of any size.

PrefLogic’s mission is to empower Main Street with the same advantages that Wall Street and larger corporations have used for decades to fund their companies and accelerate growth.” — Todd Wier

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrefLogic , Inc., a provider of Security Token issuance software, has unveiled a complete demo of its flagship product, the STO Wizard PrefLogic’s demo highlights the journey a security token issuer takes to launch their project and engage investors to participate in a real estate purchase and also demonstrates the path to become an approved investor.The STO Wizard platform features a suite of tools that enable issuers to build a security token, raise capital, and manage investors, and can be used by individuals or companies of any size in pursuit of their financial objectives.Security tokens, which are also referred to as digital securities, act like digital versions of a traditional stock certificate representing an investment contract in an underlying asset or derivative. PrefLogic’s SERC tokens employ dozens of smart contracts designed to automate business processes and help ensure compliance with regulations, streamlining the process of raising capital.“PrefLogic’s mission is to empower Main Street with the same advantages that Wall Street and larger corporations have used for decades to fund their companies and accelerate growth,” says Todd Wier, PrefLogic’s Founder. “We are leveraging technological advancements to simplify the capital formation process and lower the cost, making capital much more accessible to small businesses and individuals.”The STO Wizard demo video has been released alongside a new PrefLogic website in preparation for the product’s commercial release in Q3 of 2019.To learn more about PrefLogic, visit preflogic.com, Telegram at t.me/PrefLogic, and Twitter @PrefLogic.--About PrefLogic, Inc. PrefLogic, Inc. exists at the center of a paradigm shift happening in the capital formation marketplace. Our flagship product, STO Wizard, is combining technological advancement with regulatory changes to simplify the capital formation process and make digital security issuance accessible to ​all, not just enterprise. PrefLogic is currently the only digital securities platform focused on serving the millions of small- to medium-sized capital seekers who wish to leverage the power of digital securities.

Introducing the STO Wizard



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.