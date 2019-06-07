Rhiannon Payne, CMO of PrefLogic, Discusses Democratizing Capital Access at the United Nations

Rhiannon Payne speaking at the WSIS Forum in the United Nations. April 11th, 2019, in Geneva, Switzerland. PrefLogic, Inc.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhiannon Payne, recently appointed CMO of PrefLogic , Inc., spoke on April 11th, 2019, at the United Nations WSIS Forum about the future of blockchain and democratizing capital access to empower global innovation. She was joined on stage by Gloria Kimbwala, Founder of Shule, Lindsay Ladd, Founder of EmpirEqual, Vanessa Slavich, Partner at Celo, and Simona Pop, Co-Founder of Bounties Network.Speaking to a room of innovators and ambassadors from countries all over the world, Rhiannon discussed her diverse experiences working with blockchain and other emerging technology companies and how these technologies can be used to empower communities globally, putting an emphasis on finding straightforward solutions to human problems.At the core of these solutions is PrefLogic, a security token software company based in New York with the goal of empowering virtually anyone to raise capital, a process that has previously been held hostage by Wall Street since the beginning of financial markets.PrefLogic is opening the doors to entrepreneurs and innovators globally to compliantly raise money for their companies, or grow their wealth through ventures such as real estate, by leveraging the distribution power of blockchain and tokenization. These benefits will be profoundly felt by small business owners, women, minorities, and people in developing economies, helping create a more equal playing field of opportunity.Rhiannon’s full presentation deck is available to view at https://seafoam.media/wsis The World Summit on the Information Society Forum (WSIS) took place from April 8th - 12th in Geneva, Switzerland and was the 10th anniversary of the event. The theme for 2019 was Information and Communication Technologies, with a mission to provide an opportunity for information exchange, knowledge creation, and sharing the best practices, while identifying emerging trends and fostering partnerships, taking into account the evolving information and knowledge societies.WSIS is the largest gathering of information and communication community discussing the trends, evolution, and challenges of new digital innovations. The high-level policy tracks bring all the issues, challenges and opportunities of emerging technologies together from showcases of different countries. PrefLogic, Inc. is a security token issuance tool provider based in New York. PrefLogic's flagship product, the STO Wizard , will be released in Q3 of 2019.



