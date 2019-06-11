pFriem Family Brewers Launches Waterfront Summer Concert Series
Family Friendly events include pFriem’s Anniversary Party
Josh Pfriem, Brewmaster & Co-Founder of pFriem, said, "Having a beautiful, world-class park located across the street was one of the reasons we decided to select the Hood River waterfront when we started pFriem Family Brewers. For years, we’ve been dreaming about creating an events program that would add to the vibrancy of the park, and we’re happy that it will now come to fruition with our Waterfront Summer Concert Series. We can’t wait to share the experience of listening to music, having a beer and dancing with our friends and kids on the grass in the summer!"
Kate Sealey, pFriem’s Direct to Consumer Manager, said, "Music and beer go hand in hand, and that’s what inspired us to bring our summer concerts series back again for summer 2019. Let's celebrate summer evenings with cold beer, family friendly music, local food trucks with our incredible community."
The line-up includes:
Friday, June 21- Kingsley - Singer/Songwriter - Pop to R&B
Gates open at 6pm, music starts at 7pm, & ends at 9pm
Food Truck: Solstice Wood Fired Cafe
Friday, June 28 - Real Don Music - Trip Hop & Acid Jazz
Gates open at 6pm, music starts at 7pm & ends at 9pm
Food Truck: The Local Grind
Friday, July 12- BAND TBD
Gates open at 6pm, music starts at 7pm, & ends at 9pm
Food Truck: The Local Grind
Friday, July 26- High Pulp - Future Funk Fusion
Gates open at 5:30pm, music starts at 6:30pm & ends at 8:30pm
Food Truck: The Local Grind
Saturday, August 3 – Haley Johnson, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, Ural Thomas and the Pain - pFriem 7th Anniversary Party
Gates open at 4:00pm, music starts at 4:00pm & ends at 9:00pm
Food Truck: Hit the spot, ASH woodfired, and Ruby Jewel Scoops
Friday, August 9 - The Resolectrics - Rock & Soul
Gates open at 5:30pm, music starts at 6:30pm & ends at 8:30pm
Food Truck: The Local Grind
Friday, August 30 - Speaker Minds - Hip Hop/Funk/Soul/Spoken Word
Gates open at 5pm, music starts at 6pm & ends at 8pm
Food Truck: Maria Elba Empanadas
For more information, visit pFriem on Facebook or the brewery’s website.
About pFriem Family Brewers
pFriem Family Brewers (pronounced “freem”) is a Northwest, German, and Belgian inspired 15-barrel brewery and tasting room in Hood River, OR. Founded in 2012 by Josh Pfriem, Ken Whiteman and Rudy Kellner, pFriem has experienced incredible growth in its short six years and has earned prestigious awards, including being named GABF® 2018 Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year and numerous medals in national and international brewing competitions. Best known for artisanal beers influenced by the great brewers of Europe while staying true to homegrown roots in the Pacific Northwest, pFriem craft beers are unmistakably unique in both flavor and balance. Visit pFriem online or onsite daily at 707 Portway Ave., Suite 101, Hood River, OR 97031.
###
Judy Campbell
Campbell Consulting
+1 541-410-9113
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.