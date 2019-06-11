pFriem Family Brewers Launches Waterfront Summer Concert Series

Family Friendly events include pFriem’s Anniversary Party

HOOD RIVER, OR, USA, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- – pFriem Family Brewers , one of the most award-winning breweries in Oregon, announces the launch of its Waterfront Summer Concert Series, which will take place at the Waterfront Park Amphitheater on Portway Avenue, across the street from the brewery in Hood River. From pFriem beers to food trucks to gorgeous river views and live music, the six concerts will provide the quintessential way to experience summer nights in the Gorge. The August 3rd concert will also celebrate the brewery’s 7th Anniversary Josh Pfriem, Brewmaster & Co-Founder of pFriem, said, "Having a beautiful, world-class park located across the street was one of the reasons we decided to select the Hood River waterfront when we started pFriem Family Brewers. For years, we’ve been dreaming about creating an events program that would add to the vibrancy of the park, and we’re happy that it will now come to fruition with our Waterfront Summer Concert Series. We can’t wait to share the experience of listening to music, having a beer and dancing with our friends and kids on the grass in the summer!"Kate Sealey, pFriem’s Direct to Consumer Manager, said, "Music and beer go hand in hand, and that’s what inspired us to bring our summer concerts series back again for summer 2019. Let's celebrate summer evenings with cold beer, family friendly music, local food trucks with our incredible community."The line-up includes:Friday, June 21- Kingsley - Singer/Songwriter - Pop to R&BGates open at 6pm, music starts at 7pm, & ends at 9pmFood Truck: Solstice Wood Fired CafeFriday, June 28 - Real Don Music - Trip Hop & Acid JazzGates open at 6pm, music starts at 7pm & ends at 9pmFood Truck: The Local GrindFriday, July 12- BAND TBDGates open at 6pm, music starts at 7pm, & ends at 9pmFood Truck: The Local GrindFriday, July 26- High Pulp - Future Funk FusionGates open at 5:30pm, music starts at 6:30pm & ends at 8:30pmFood Truck: The Local GrindSaturday, August 3 – Haley Johnson, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, Ural Thomas and the Pain - pFriem 7th Anniversary PartyGates open at 4:00pm, music starts at 4:00pm & ends at 9:00pmFood Truck: Hit the spot, ASH woodfired, and Ruby Jewel ScoopsFriday, August 9 - The Resolectrics - Rock & SoulGates open at 5:30pm, music starts at 6:30pm & ends at 8:30pmFood Truck: The Local GrindFriday, August 30 - Speaker Minds - Hip Hop/Funk/Soul/Spoken WordGates open at 5pm, music starts at 6pm & ends at 8pmFood Truck: Maria Elba EmpanadasFor more information, visit pFriem on Facebook or the brewery’s website.About pFriem Family BrewerspFriem Family Brewers (pronounced “freem”) is a Northwest, German, and Belgian inspired 15-barrel brewery and tasting room in Hood River, OR. Founded in 2012 by Josh Pfriem, Ken Whiteman and Rudy Kellner, pFriem has experienced incredible growth in its short six years and has earned prestigious awards, including being named GABF® 2018 Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year and numerous medals in national and international brewing competitions. Best known for artisanal beers influenced by the great brewers of Europe while staying true to homegrown roots in the Pacific Northwest, pFriem craft beers are unmistakably unique in both flavor and balance. Visit pFriem online or onsite daily at 707 Portway Ave., Suite 101, Hood River, OR 97031.###



