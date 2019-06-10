Leading Technology Solution Provider for Government Ace Technology Partners Wins Elite Sales Award

Ace CEO John Samborski

Ace Technology Partners just won an Ingram Micro Trust X Alliance award for the Highest Growth Percentage in 2018.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Technology Partners, one of the most respected technology providers in the U.S., just won an Ingram Micro Trust X Alliance award for the Highest Growth Percentage in 2018. More than 340 alliance members were in contention. The award was given at Ingram Micro’s Trust X Conference in Savannah, Ga.

Ace Technology Partners Vice President of Sales and Business Development Jaime Albizures said, “Ingram Micro has been a great partner and a trusted advisor for us. They further our mission of supporting public sector clients with supreme service and great product.”

Ingram Micro’s Trust X Alliance is a group of experienced IT providers, located worldwide, offering industry-leading products and services. The alliance is comprised of over 340 partners, including the industry’s top IT solution providers—along with Ingram Micro, their distribution partners, and the world’s major technology manufacturers—proven leaders in technology and customer service.

All Trust X Alliance partners must pass a rigorous vetting process, which includes account evaluation, headquarters review, member recommendations and a code of ethics agreement.

Ingram Micro’s Susan O’Sullivan said, “We truly have the best partners in the industry and I’m honored to recognize Ace Technology Partners for the highest percentage growth with Ingram in 2018. Most of this business can be attributed to their tireless work. It took the teamwork of the Ingram sales team, GSA team, vendor management and finance all working together with the Ace Technology Partners team to win these new deals.”

While Ace Technology Partners joined Trust X Alliance in 2017, its affiliate Ace Computers has been an Ingram Micro partner for many years. CEO John Samborski said, “We value our long partnership with Ingram Micro. Although this has been beneficial for both us and Ingram Micro, the biggest beneficiaries have been our clients who experience the streamlined procurement process.”

ISO 9001 Certified Ace Technology Partners is one of the most successful U.S. public sector solution providers designated a small business. The company currently holds the following contracts: SEWP V, NETCENTS 2, NASPO and more. As a woman-owned business, the company has been working with the public sector since 1983, delivering outstanding stability, credibility, and expertise. It has the proven ability to deliver the largest projects and the resources to finance them, along with an outstanding procurement track record and one of the highest acceptance/lowest return rates in the industry. Long-term public sector clients, include the Department of Energy, Department of Defense and all U.S. Military Agencies. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include: New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado and Minnesota. To contact Ace Technology Partners, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit

http://www.acetechpartners.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



