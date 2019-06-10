HPC Technology for NASA D.C. Event Showcased by Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

Nor-Tech was one of only five technology companies selected by NASA to showcase breakthrough NASA technologies at a NASA expo on Capitol Hill recentl.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech was one of only five technology companies selected by NASA to showcase breakthrough NASA technologies at a NASA expo on Capitol Hill recently; and the only high performance computing technology company invited to exhibit.

In addition to NASA personnel, including Administrator Jim Bridenstine, “Technology Day on the Hill” was attended by members of Congress and congressional staff. It was an opportunity to learn about NASA-developed technologies that have invaluable applications outside of aerospace.

Nor-Tech highlighted NASA’s groundbreaking Beowulf technology, developed in the early 1990s, which set the stage for today’s high performance computing clusters.

Beowulf was innovated by a team of NASA engineers, led by Thomas Sterling at the Goddard Space Flight Center. The goal was to achieve supercomputer-class processing power on a cluster of standard desktop computers running Linux, which was then a relatively untested open source operating system.

At the time, nearly everyone thought it was impossible. However in 1993, Sterling and his team were able to successfully leverage Linux to create a cluster with processing power comparable to a supercomputer. Thus NASA became the first major adopter of Linux, which is now used everywhere--from the majority of servers powering the Internet to the Android operating system, to today’s most powerful simulation and modeling clusters.

Nor-Tech’s Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “At Nor-Tech, we are always mindful of the pioneers that enable leading-edge technology. Without NASA, many of the innovations we take for granted and rely on today wouldn’t be possible. Beowulf, in particular, is foundational to all of us in the high performance cluster community.”

Nor-Tech and the company’s Vice President of Engineering Dom Daninger will also be featured in the 2020 annual issue of NASA’s Spinoff Magazine.

