European Leadership University has partnered with Dataquest to offer the best technological tools and practices for students.

Dataquest is honored to be able to support European Leadership University. Through this, we accomplish our mission of giving access to high-quality data science training to students across the globe.” — Vik Paruchuri, the founder of Dataquest

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- European Leadership University has partnered with Dataquest to offer the best technological tools and practices for students studying to become data scientists at the university.Speaking about the partnership between European Leadership University and Dataquest, Vik Paruchuri, the founder of Dataquest, said that, “Dataquest is honored to be able to support University initiatives like the one at European Leadership University. Through this, we accomplish our mission of giving access to high-quality data science training to students across the globe.” He further added that he sees programs like the one offered by European Leadership University as critical to closing the opportunity gap in the industry and that Dataquest was excited to help the university train the next generation of data scientists in an innovative way.European Leadership University has been at the forefront in offering innovative, employer-driven, and skills-based learning for both graduates and professionals looking to enter data science and other fields in tech. Through its programs, the university nurtures talent to address the acute shortage of skilled people in tech. Students gain practical digital skills that help them get employed as soon as they are done with learning. With its collaboration with Dataquest, European Leadership University’s students will have easier access to a host of data science tools, practice them with guidance from experienced facilitators, and gain more applicable skills for the job market.Dataquest is a company that offers dozens of interactive online training in Python, R, SQL, data analysis, machine learning, data visualization and more to beginners and data science professionals who are looking to improve their skills.These partnerships, coupled with extensive experience that European Leadership University’s founding team has, will further enhance the skills development and competency-based training that the university offers through its programs.European Leadership University is a new generation competency-based learning institution that offers a unique, adaptable, flexible, and employer-driven education system to address the skills gap tech businesses are facing currently. The university helps students develop advanced software skills, knowledge needed in the workplace, and leadership mastery. Students can learn anywhere, anytime, and at their own pace. European Leadership University is fully accredited by YÖDAK – Higher Education Planning, Evaluation, Accreditation and Coordination Council, Nicosia and is preparing for national accreditation by Accreditation Organisation of the Netherlands (NVAO). All partnerships European Leadership University has such as CompTIA, Pluralsight and Canvas empower educators of European Leadership University and it's students with digital resources and tools that make teaching and learning easier, faster, and more fun.The European Leadership University offers a Master of Data Science programme that equips students with highly-demanded data science skills. The programme, which is designed around skills development rather than on traditional teaching, helps students develop a portfolio of professional skills and competencies relevant to today’s data science industry. After completion of the degree, European Leadership University matches the students with ideal employers looking for qualified and skilled data scientists in Amsterdam. European Leadership University’s first concern is to make sure learners are prepared for the job market once the degree is over.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.