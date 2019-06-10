Biologics Market|North America Holding 39.5% Of Global Market is the Largest

The Business Research Company offers Biologics Market By Types,By Trends, By Regions And By Key Players - Global Forecast To 2021 to its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for biologics is expected to reach a value of nearly above $350 billion by 2021, having grown at an annual rate of above 10% since 2018.

According to The Business Research Company, 52% of the top 100 pharma products’ sales value will come from biologics as established chemical pharmaceuticals drop off the patent cliff and new breakthrough biologics are approved. All three of the market’s major segments, monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins and vaccines, are growing at close to the overall market rate.

Metabolic disorders are the largest therapeutic treatment area of the global biologics industry, followed by cancer, cardiovascular diseases and immunological diseases. North America is the largest regional market for these drugs and also the fastest-growing, though Asia Pacific is growing almost as fast.

The biologics industry comprises companies manufacturing biological products. Biological products include a wide range of products such as vaccines, allergenics, somatic cells, tissues, and recombinant therapeutic proteins. Biologics can be composed of sugars, proteins, or nucleic acids or complex combinations of these substances, or may be living entities such as cells and tissues. These products are isolated from natural sources such as human, animal, and microorganisms by biotechnological methods and other cutting-edge technologies. Specifically, most biologic medicines are developed using recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology.

The size of the biologics market is driven by the critical nature of the diseases treated, the drugs’ ability to provide effective treatments for conditions that have been effectively untreatable by traditional drugs, their patented status and the marketing power of the major pharmaceutical companies which are involved in their development. The market is influenced by factors such as regional demographics, initiatives by the governments supporting the market, technological advances, criticality in the manufacturing process and the increasing penetration of biosimilars. The number of biosimilars being approved is on the rise and is likely to affect the overall growth of the biologics market by expanding the market, but also by reducing average pricing. Currently, the proportion of biosimilars to biologics sold is low in the EU (1%) and the USA (4%), but higher in Asia Pacific, at almost 13% for India and 19% for Japan.

The top players in the biologics market include Johnson & Johnson F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AbbVie.

