MyEasyISO Announces Microsoft SharePoint Integration

We're excited to deepen our relationship with Microsoft by offering an out-of-the-box integration with Microsoft SharePoint, a leading intranet platform” — D. Shanker

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demonstrating “Customer First” approach time and again, Effivity Technologies Ltd. today announced Microsoft SharePoint integration with MyEasyISO. This announcement follows addition of BPM, workflow and customization capabilities in MyEasyISO offered as MyEasyISO Pro.

With this customization, users of MyEasyISO will be able to experience a seamless document management between their Microsoft SharePoint account and the documented information module of MyEasyISO. A few of the major benefits expected from this integration are below:

1. Enables the customers to store the "Documents" in their own SharePoint site that comes as part Office 365 subscription.

2. User can create different Lists or Document Libraries in SharePoint and grant access to relevant employees.

3. These Lists or Document Libraries can be part of any Site or Sub-Site to which users have access to.

4. Documents can be edited directly in SharePoint without the need to download them every time a modification has to be done.

5. Online Editors for Word, Excel and PowerPoint are available as part of Office 365 which lets the users edit the document online itself. Due to this feature users need not have Office installed on their local systems.

6. Each screen in MyEasyISO Pro can point to a different SharePoint List thereby enabling users to create different lists for different purposes.

7. Single Sign on has been enabled. Due to this feature, users need not login separately to SharePoint to upload or download files. But if they choose to edit files online, then they need to login directly to the corresponding SharePoint site.

"Today's businesses expect real-time information and immediate access to the documented information they need to be informed and connected at work. We're excited to deepen our relationship with Microsoft by offering an out-of-the-box integration with Microsoft SharePoint, a leading intranet platform. We’re working to improve user experience for our subscribers by enabling them save time and become more productive. This SharePoint integration is a step in the right direction.” said D. Shanker, Director - Technologies of Effivity Technologies Ltd.

About MyEasyISO

Effivity Technologies Ltd is a developer of the leading Quality – Occupational Health & Safety – Environment Software – MyEasyISO. MyEasyISO – the customizable QHSE platform is used in more than 80 countries by thousands of users to automate, simplify and enhance their business processes in the domain of Quality, Health & Safety, Environment, Food Safety etc. Effivity Technologies Ltd is a Microsoft certified partner and leverages this relationship to cultivate the development of industry-leading document management enhancements that support Microsoft Office applications and operating systems through Microsoft SharePoint.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.