R4G Rewards Fun Travel Savings for Families that Cruise with Autism on the Seas

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds from staffing to help fund one nonprofit; and is rewarding referrals to candidates and companies with fun travel.

For families that love to make a difference and cruise for good, join us to do both.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cruise for Good is a fun travel reward sponsored by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) to inspire community participation and help fund The Ed Asner Family Center. Families who book travel with Autism on the Seas , and participate in Recruiting for Good; earn fun travel savings.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We deliver a purposeful service rewarding families that successfully participate; thousands in travel savings to enjoy their next cruise for good. Join us today, and earn spa days for moms."How to Participate in Cruise for Good1) Book a cruise departing in 12 to 24 months with Autism on the Seas.2) Participate in Recruiting for Good by introducing a company hiring professional staff in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales positions.3) Recruiting for Good will find the company a new employee. And earn a finder's fee that is shared; R4G donates $1,000 to The Ed Asner Family Center, and rewards $1,000 toward cruise booking.Carlos Cymerman, adds "Refer your family and friends to participate in Recruiting for Good...and we'll reward you an additional $1,000 savings reward toward your booked cruise."Spa Days for MomsFamilies that participate in Recruiting for Good; earn Mom Spa Day Rewards (use on cruise or at home). Enjoy a $250 spa gift card.AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com Autism on the Seas, an international organization, has been in collaboration with Royal Caribbean International since 2007 in developing cruise vacation services to accommodate adults and families living with children with Special Needs, including, but not limited to, Autism, Asperger Syndrome, Down Syndrome, Tourette Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and all Cognitive, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. These services quickly expanded to other cruise lines. www.AutismontheSeas.com Love to have fun making a difference and travel; simply make referrals to help R4G fund The Ed Asner Family Center and earn travel saving rewards with your favorite brands (Crystal, Disney, Royal Caribbean, Viking, Virgin...and so much more). www.CruiseforGood.org The Ed Asner Family Center’s mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org Hype is a boutique communications agency that provides brand-strategic PR, Marketing and Social Media services to creative companies. We provide an extremely hands-on approach to client service and a collaborative philosophy that positions us as a preferred resource to members of the media. Dedicated to the entertainment industry as a community, Hype is committed to keen storytelling and promoting the creative process. www.HypeWorld.com



