CabinetM Expands Contract Management Functionality To Avoid Unwanted Auto-Renewal Costs And Manual Uploads

Auto-Renewal Alerts, Contract Upload, and Expanded Fields Provide Enterprise Users with More Control in Managing MarTech Tool Info and Contracts

With companies using more than 100 MarTech products at a time, the risk of missing auto-renewal dates is high.” — Anita Brearton, CEO of CabinetM

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CabinetM Inc., the marketing technology management platform, today announced a suite of new features for its contract management system to put expanded control and visibility of essential contract information in the hands of its Enterprise users. The new features include auto-renewal alerts, elimination of manual uploads, and a greatly expanded set of fields for capturing critical information.“These features are near and dear to my heart, especially auto-renewal alerts. I’ve missed auto-renewal dates in the past, and the last miss cost $12,000,” said Anita Brearton, CEO of CabinetM. “With companies using more than 100 products at a time to acquire and engage customers, the risk of missing auto-renewal dates is high. With this new feature, in particular, we’ve tried to cover every angle to make sure that our users are kept aware that an auto-renewal is coming up.”Unwanted Auto-renewal Costs AvertedThe availability of Auto-reminders for contract renewals means CabinetM Enterprise subscribers now have the ability to set an auto-reminder within the CabinetM contract management system. An Enterprise Admin can select how far in advance of a contract renewal they want to be reminded, and CabinetM will automatically send a reminder email and alert on the reminder date to help ensure that contracts are evaluated before an auto-renewal occurs. Simultaneously, users can add a notification to their personal calendars.Expanded Contract FieldsUsers tracking contracts on CabinetM now have many more options related to the information they want to track around contract details, pricing, product compliance, product implementation and vendor contacts. They also have the ability to add custom fields to each section of the contract management system. Once complete, contract details are available with a simple click for each product that is added to a CabinetM marketing technology stack.Contract UploadFor users that have been tracking their contracts in spreadsheets, CabinetM now offers a simple upload to populate its contract management system, eliminating the need to enter information manually. This is a particularly useful feature for companies working to gain centralized oversight over their technology acquisition as they collect information from multiple users, or multiple teams resulting from M&A activity.About CabinetMCabinetM helps modern marketing teams manage the technology they have and find the tools they need. The CabinetM marketing technology management platform enables full lifecycle support around digital tool discovery, qualification, implementation and management, providing critical visibility and leverage to save time, money and drive revenue. The company has built the industry’s most comprehensive database of over 11,000 marketing tools, and currently has the largest set of marketing stack data as a result of hundreds of marketing stacks that have built and are being managed on the platform. For additional information: www.cabinetm.com ; @cabinetm1



