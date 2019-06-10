An Indy-Car Chef Is Murdered And Beheaded

RACE TO JUSTICE

Years Later, Drivers And Teams Still Pound The Pavement, Seeking Justice

DENVER, CO, USA, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cynthia Albrecht, the executive chef of the Penske-Marlboro racing team and darling of the IndyCar circuit, went missing on October 25, 1992—the night before her divorce from Michael Albrecht became final. Drivers and racing crews from across the country converged on "The Brickyard," site of the Indianapolis 500, to help search for her.As the head mechanic for the Dick Simon racing team, known as “Crabby” across the race circuit, Michael had a reputation for bullying and abuse. He'd immediately become a suspect in Cynthia's disappearance. But with a strong alibi, there was nothing authorities could do when he decided to take a vacation to Florida and skip a scheduled polygraph test and the search for his estranged wife.Race To Justice releases from WildBlue Press on May 21, 2019. To arrange an interview with the author, please contact WildBlue Press at promos@wildbluepress.com. If you would like to read Race To Justice, click here to get the marketing pdf. To download the pdf, you need to click the ellipsis (...) at the top- right, then click Download.WildBlue Press is the premier independent publisher of true crime, thrillers and suspense, mysteries, sci-fi/fantasy, history and business.Larry Sells is Special Crimes Prosecutor for murder trials in Indianapolis, Indiana. He has been interviewed on Investigation Discovery, America’s Most Wanted, and Oxygen: Snapped.Margie Porter’s mother was “working through” an abusive marriage when she died in 2002. She starved to death. Margie agreed to work on this book because the barbarity of the crime enraged her, and she adores people who fight for hopeless causes.Race to Justice by Larry Sells and Margie Porter.978-1-948239-23-3 Trade PaperbackISBN 978-1-948239-22-6 eBook ISBNStandard price discounts available through Ingram. If you wish to order quantities of 29 or more with discounts starting at 40% off Ingram retail price you may contact us directly at promos@wildbluepress.com.



