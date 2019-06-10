Monday, June 10 Noontime Protests Nationwide Call For Coca-Cola Boycott Due To Dairy Calf Horrors

ARM Investigation Reveals Dead Piles ARM Investigation Images of Dairy Calf Abuse Cause Shockwaves, Outrage! Critics Say Standard Dairy Practice of Removing Calf from Mother is Cruel. They Say an Image is Worth a Thousand Words.

Protests Monday, June 10: Chicago, Atlanta, NY, LA against horrific calf abuse at Fair Oaks Farms, Fairlife supplier, distributed by Coca-Cola, caught on tape.

Dairy farms are the last true legal concentration camps left on the face of the earth.” — RIchard "Kudo" Couto, ARM Lead Investigator, founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release:

Monday, June 10th Noontime Protests Nationwide Call For Coca-Cola Boycott Due To Dairy Calf Horrors!

Biggest "Humane" Dairy Label in U.S. Exposed for Horrific Ongoing Abuse "We have never seen such consistent, constant abuse to newborn baby animals" than at Fair Oaks Farms, investigator says.

Demonstrations are taking place on Monday, June 10 at noon around the nation including: Chicago, Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles.

**At exactly 12:30pm Monday each protest will feature a mock dead pile of humans imitating the pile of dead calves, one of the atrocities discovered by ARM at Fair Oaks Farms.

Chicago:11am-1pm at Fairlife Headquarters, 1001 W. Adams St. 60607

New York: 12p-1pm, Coca Cola offices, 711 5th Ave, Suite 1601 - 10022

Atlanta: 11:45a-1:15pm 121 Baker St. NW, 30313

Los Angeles: 12p-1:30pm, 395 Santa Monica Place at 3rd Street & Broadway in Santa Monica

In a grass roots uprising, outraged Americans are protesting the animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms, supplier to Fairlife brand, distributed by Coca-Cola, as documented on camera by Animal Recovery Mission's (ARM) 3-month long undercover investigation. The protests are also against the inherent cruelty of the dairy industry as a whole.

At Monday's Chicago demo, ARM founder and lead investigator Richard "Kudo" Couto will speak.

At the Los Angeles event Monday, twelve year-old social media star Genesis Butler, who famously asked the Pope to Go Vegan during Lent, and eight year-old YouTube sensation Vegan Evan, will be leading the protest.

The campaign's hashtag is: #CokeDitchDairyNOW!

Click here to watch the official ARM video of abuse at Fair Oaks Farm.

ARM alleges the following abuses were seen virtually on a daily basis: employees were observed slapping, kicking, punching, pushing, throwing and slamming calves; calves were stabbed and beaten with steel rebars, hit in the mouth and face with hard plastic milking bottles, kneed in the spine, burned in the face with hot branding irons, subjected to extreme temperatures, provided with improper nutrition, and denied medical attention. This resulted in extreme pain and suffering by the baby calves, and in some cases permanent injury and even death.

"Fair Oaks Farms, Fairlife, and the Coca-Cola corporations have knowingly entered the dairy industry for the sole purpose of financial gain at the expense of animal welfare. This ghastly, violent and torturous industry is second to none. Dairy farms are the last true legal concentration camps left on the face of the earth," stated Richard "Kuto" Couto, founder of Animal Recovery Mission.

Click here for Fair Oaks Farm response. To read Coca-Cola's response, click here.

"As a mother myself, I find it particularly disturbing that the dairy industry relies on the violence and the shattering of the mother-infant bond to exist."

Cheryl Leahy, EVP, Compassion Over Killing

At the national protests, citizens will be expressing their outrage over the documented abuses at Fair Oaks Farms and also denouncing the inherent cruelty of the dairy industry as a whole. According to Robert Grillo, of Free From Harm, Chicago, "The root problem is that animals who are valued by an entire industry as cheap commodities will be treated as cheap commodities, creating the perfect conditions under which abuse thrives."

Furthering this argument, in a completely separate and unrelated investigation in another part of the United States, Compassion Over Killing's recent undercover investigation of Martin Farms was featured on ABC 7's WJLA (Washington, D.C.) by reporter Scott Taylor. The investigation of Martin Farms, a supplier to Nestle owned ice cream brands, revealed equally disturbing findings of animal abuses, such as painful burning and dehorning without anesthesia.

Executive Vice President of Compassion Over Killing, Cheryl Leahy, states, "Our investigation of Martin Farms shows severely abusive practices which we believe should be prosecuted like any animal cruelty, just like if it were inflicted on the dogs and cats with whom we share our homes. This includes practices that are commonplace in the dairy industry, and some that are not. Martin Farms supplied milk to Nestle, which severed ties with the farm following our investigation.

"As a mother myself, I find the violence and the shattering of the mother-infant bond that the dairy industry relies upon to exist profoundly disturbing," said Leahy.

Nestle has since broken ties with Martin Farms due to Compassion Over Killing's investigation. Protestors are calling on Coca-Cola to do the same with Fairlife, Fair Oaks and the entire dairy industry.

Best-selling author, TV journalist and founder of the JaneUnchained News Network, Jane Velez-Mitchell says, "Coca-Cola needs to dump dairy now! There’s no kind way to rip baby cows from their mothers so we can steal their milk, which is packed with artery -logging cholesterol! Go plant-based Coke! It’s the future!”

In an editorial in The Chicago Tribune, it was noted that, "The gratuitous cruelty shown in the video would be appalling for any reputable agribusiness to allow. The bucolic marketing of Fair Oaks Farms represents a double betrayal."

The ARM investigation of Fair Oaks Farms and its display of horrific abuse has proliferated throughout the media. As a result, several major food retailers, such as Jewel-Osco stores as reported by The Chicago Tribune, have dropped Fairlife products.

Protestors Are Calling for a BOYCOTT of Coca-Cola Until It Ditches Dairy. Businesses Are Already Doing It. Hinterhoff Restaurant of LA has already publicly decided to boycott Coca-Cola products for its connection to the dairy industry and recent abuses at Fair Oaks Farms.

High Note Cafe in Boise, Idaho put on its Facebook Page that it "will no longer be purchasing products from the Coca-Cola company. It will take a while to go through the supply we have and remove their equipment and replace it with an ethical company. I am horrified to know that they have a hand in the dairy industry! Also, looking for a vegan orange juice that is NOT owned by coke. Simply Orange is outta here. No more of our money going to unethical and disturbing practices."

Protestors across the nation are calling for a boycott of all Coca-Cola products until Coke ditches dairy.

Contact: COALITION AGAINST CRUELTY Robert Grillo, Free From Harm in Chicago, (773) 329-7977, Robert@Freefromharm.org, Jane Velez Mitchell, JaneUnchained News Network, Los Angeles, 310 210-6696, Jane@JaneUnchained.com, In Defense of Animals, Los Angeles, Donny Moss, TheirTurn.net, New York City, Donnymoss@me.com, Melody Paris, Georgia, Animal Rights and Protection, Atlanta, MelodyParis@gmail.com



Copyright © 2019 Coalition Against Cruelty, All rights reserved.

RIchard "Kudo" Couto, ARM's lead investigator, discusses his explosive undercover investigation with Jane Velez-Mitchell of JaneUnChained.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.