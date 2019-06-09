ata is the New Oil – Dubai’s Luxury Brokerage Taps Into A Major Resource

Jason Hayes, Founder & CEO of CommercialProperty.ae

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data is one of the key drivers in the property market. A thorough understanding of data, from transaction trends in a specific building or area to changes in the broader market, is an essential part of a real estate broker’s skillset, boosting their credibility and authority. This in turn builds a stronger sense of trust with the client and can swing the pendulum in favour of a swift transaction. LuxuryProperty.com , Dubai’s luxury brokerage, has always prided itself on performing due diligence for every property that is sold, understanding both the property itself and the area it’s located in to determine the best marketing strategies. To further solidify that approach, the firm has recently entered into a partnership with REIDIN, one of Dubai’s leading real estate information companies.REIDIN is a key market intelligence tool for professionals in the industry, offering extensive and up-to-date information on pricing and transaction trends across Dubai and providing a clear view of the market. Having ready access to this information and being able to present it on a whim is vital for any broker.“We are absolutely delighted to be working with REIDIN,” says CEO Jason Hayes. “Real estate is very much led by data, which has become as much of a prized commodity as a high-end home. It is one thing to draw on your own personal and professional experience to present information to a client regarding a specific property or a community. But when you have solid facts in hand, with numbers and figures that can demonstrate your point in quantitative terms, it adds immeasurable value. We have been fortunate to leverage our expertise as a team, which has allowed us to establish a strong presence in the market. This partnership will add another level of expertise on top of that, giving us the tools to not just analyse but effectively stay ahead of developing market trends.”About LuxuryProperty.com:LuxuryProperty.com is Dubai’s Luxury Brokerage, connecting local and international clients to the most exclusive properties in Dubai and across the globe.A dynamic digital destination, LuxuryProperty.com lists an exclusive portfolio of over $6 billion of on- and off-market properties across the globe. As a brokerage, LuxuryProperty.com specializes in delivering exceptional private client advisory services with an emphasis on professionalism and discretion. The company also offers a bespoke real estate search and acquisition service through its exclusive Private Client Office.LuxuryProperty.com is dedicated to curating and showcasing the very best in luxury living.For more information: www.luxuryproperty.com For more information or details, please contact:Arpan Ghosh, PR Officer - LuxuryProperty.comT: +971 4 240 6211 | M: +971 52 713 4803E: arpan@luxuryproperty.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.