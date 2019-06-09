US-based manufacturing facility adopted MyEasyISO & has gained productivity & efficient operational processes ever since

we have adopted MyEasyISO QMS software, our operational processes are easily streamlined thereby increasing our productivity and efficiency” — Operations Manager

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over three generations, this manufacturing facility based in US has been associated with the design and manufacturing of briquetting, compaction and granulation machines. They work to find the best solution to fit the needs and process applications of their valued clients. As they are dedicated to providing services and equipment for all types of briquetting and compaction/granulation applications, they have adopted MyEasyISO QMS software and has gained the benefits that MyEasyISO QMS software has to offer.

“Our goal this year is to get certified to ISO 9001:2015, Quality Management System. Since we have adopted MyEasyISO QMS software, our operational processes are easily streamlined thereby increasing our productivity and efficiency. I am confident that our goal is within our reach because of the benefits MyEasyISO QMS software has given us” said Operations Manager.

One of the benefits MyEasyISO QMS software has to offer is – it is always audit ready. With an integrated and employee-friendly framework, it can result in a very high level of motivation among employees at all levels to follow the “update as you go” policy. Its onboard notification engines ensure reminders and alerts in time for completion of due tasks which are critical to compliance to management system.

MyEasyISO QMS software grants access to internal and external auditors for specific modules to save time and resources spent otherwise. One of the leading certification body auditors has commended MyEasyISO QMS software after having audited an organization utilizing the same.



About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO is recognized as one of the best quality management software solutions in numerous independent surveys and reviews covering customer satisfaction, simplicity, ease of deployment, comprehensive coverage of various requirements, support, value for money etc.

MyEasyISO takes Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) management to the next level. It is simple, agile and intuitive. Implement management systems with ease, benchmark management systems practices, get certified successfully and enhance productivity and profitability.

