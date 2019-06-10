Reliabilityweb.com Invites Nominations for MaximoWorld Awards

The MaximoWorld Awards will take place August 6 in Orlando, Florida MaximoWorld is A Reliabilityweb Event

Does your team have what it takes to win a MaximoWorld Award?

FORT MYERS, FL, US, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.com ® is seeking nominations for the MaximoWorld Awards . Does your team have what it takes to win a MaximoWorld Award? Do you have an extraordinary example of work to share with the MaximoWorld community? If so, nominate your program and recognize team members for their accomplishments.MaximoWorld Awards are for Practitioners and Vendors. They are available in the following categories:•Best Overall Asset Performance Program – Practitioner•Best Start Centers or Dashboards – Practitioner•Best Mobility Program – Practitioner and/or Vendor•Best New Implementation (within the last two years) – Practitioner and/or Vendor•Best Upgrade Project (within the last year) – Practitioner and/or Vendor•Best Use with a SCADA Data Program (fault codes, report sharing etc.) – Practitioner and/or Vendor•Best AI/Machine Learning/IIoT Implementation – Practitioner and/or Vendor•Best Use of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality – VendorIn addition, the following MaximoWorld Awards are open to Practitioners using the Uptime® Elements Framework:•Best Data Alignment with Business Processes•Best Association to the Uptime Elements FrameworkWinning a MaximoWorld Award brings many benefits to an organization. In addition to generating internal and external recognition and program validation, fostering teamwork and acknowledging all stakeholder contributions, winners also have an opportunity to contribute to an emerging body of knowledge for effective asset management and maintenance reliability best practices, and to share program details with the global maintenance reliability community to create external knowledge sharing and benchmarking relationships. Winning organizations will also have a chance to receive international press coverage.Nominations will be open until June 24, 2019. More information about MaximoWorld Awards, the Official Rules and the application form are available here MaximoWorld, A Reliabilityweb Event, will be held August 6-8, 2019, with a pre-conference CMMS/EAM benchmarking round table and user group meetings August 5, at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort, Orlando, Florida. Produced wholly by Reliabilityweb.com, a trusted name in Asset Management, MaximoWorld is the foremost Asset Knowledge Leadership conference in North America. More information about MaximoWorld and how to register, visit www.maximoworld.com About Reliabilityweb.comSince 1999, Reliabilityweb.com discovers and delivers information on approaches that make the people we serve safer and more successful based on three lines of business:Publishing: Digital and print including Uptime magazine, Reliabilityweb.com Publishing with over 150 book titles, the Reliabilityweb.com website in English and Spanish, and Reliability Radio®.Conferences: The RELIABILITY Conference™, Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum, The International Maintenance Conference, and MaximoWorld.Training and Certification: Certified Reliability Leader® workshops and certification based on Uptime Elements – A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System™; also Certified Maintenance Manager™ workshops and certification, developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP).For more information, please visit www.reliabilityweb.com Reliabilityweb.com®, Uptime®, The RELIABILITY Conference™, Certified Reliability Leader®, Reliability Framework and Asset Management System™, Reliability Radio® and Certified Maintenance Manager™ are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Reliabilityweb, Inc. in the U.S.A. and in several other countries.



