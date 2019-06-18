Lawrence N. Tanenbaum, M.D., Appointed to Chair the CureMetrix Strategic Medical and Scientific Advisory Board

Lawrence N. Tanenbaum, M.D., FACR CureMetrix Logo

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMetrix, a healthcare technology company that develops computer-aided detection (CAD) software integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), announced that Lawrence N. Tanenbaum, M.D., FACR, will join the company to chair its Strategic Medical and Scientific Advisory Board.As Chair, Dr. Tanenbaum will focus on creating clinical and industry value and utility with CureMetrix products that are trusted and accepted by the medical community and by patients, globally. In March of this year, the company received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its product cmTriage ™, an AI-based platform that enables radiologists to prioritize suspicious mammograms.Together with the Chief Medical Officer of CureMetrix, Dr. Alyssa Watanabe, Dr. Tanenbaum will be building an august board of leaders in the field of radiology to help guide CureMetrix in the development of additional AI products for medical imaging."We are honored to have a thought leader of Dr. Tanenbaum’s caliber who will help build bridges to the radiology community and contribute to the clinical quality and innovation that CureMetrix delivers to healthcare systems worldwide,” said Kevin Harris, CEO and Board Director for CureMetrix.“Dr. Tanenbaum and I have been colleagues for many years. He is well known in radiology and in the healthcare industry as a prolific contributor to radiology education with deep knowledge of cutting-edge technology and trends. He will assist in taking CureMetrix to the next level in the development of a broad scope of clinical AI tools in medical imaging,” said Dr. Watanabe.“I’m honored to be joining the team at CureMetrix. I’ve watched their growth and progression over the last few years and continue to be impressed. They have a strong commitment to building products that truly work, that create value for radiologists, and that will help us improve patient outcomes. The field of AI in medical imaging is crowded, but CureMetrix stands out as a company that I believe will be a leader in the field into the future,” said Dr. Tanenbaum.A luminary in the imaging industry, Dr. Tanenbaum serves as the Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Director of Advanced Imaging for RadNet, the largest freestanding imaging company in the U.S. At RadNet, he oversees MRI, CT and Advanced Imaging. He was formerly with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, where he served as an Associate Professor of Radiology, Director of MRI, CT and Outpatient / Advanced Imaging Development. Prior to that, Dr. Tanenbaum spent over 20 years in the private practice of Radiology at the JFK Medical Center / New Jersey Neuroscience Institute as the Director of MRI, CT and Neuroradiology. There, Dr. Tanenbaum grew his outpatient imaging practice into one of the best known and respected in the industry, recognized for quality and the translation of advanced technology into practice.Dr. Tanenbaum is a senior member of the American Society of Neuroradiology and long-term member of the Radiological Society of North America (“RSNA”). He is the past President of the Eastern Society of Neuroradiology, and past President of the Clinical Magnetic Resonance Society. He is also a member of the Roster of Distinguished Scientific Advisors of the RSNA and has participated on several panels and committees of the American College of Radiology.A well-published author of over 100 scholarly and peer-reviewed articles, he continues to chair educational and academic meetings and has delivered close to 2,000 invited lectures around the world.About CureMetrixDelivering CAD that Works, CureMetrix is committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. With research that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning to develop the next generation of medical image analysis, CureMetrix delivers technology that radiologists, healthcare systems and patients can confidently rely on. For more information visit www.CureMetrix.com About RadNet, Inc.RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services. For more information visit www.RadNet.com



