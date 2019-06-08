2019 Global Power Transmission Market Segmentation, Drivers, Restrains, And Major Players

Power Transmission, Control, Distribution Market By Product Type (Power Transmission, Control, Distribution And Power Generation)Trends & Market Information

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for power transmission, control, and distribution is expected to reach a value of nearly above $4.2 trillion by 2022, having grown at an annual rate of above 3% since 2018.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rise in power consumption and regulatory changes to boost electricity transmission and distribution. Going forward, investments in renewable energy, economic growth, increasing demand for electricity from manufacturing, growing use of electricity in transportation will drive growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were electricity transmission and distribution losses and rise in debts. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are aging power transmission and distribution infrastructure, interest rate increases and environmental regulations.

Electric power transmission, control, and distribution includes establishments involved in operating electric power transmission and distribution systems that control the transmission of electricity from the source to consumers.

The market is segmented by type into power transmission, control, and distribution and power generation. The power transmission, control, and distribution market accounted for the largest share of the power generation, transmission, and distribution market in 2018 at 65.0% and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 3.7%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for power generation, transmission, and distribution market, accounting for 45.3% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in this market, where growth will be at a CAGR of 6.1% and 4.4% respectively. This is followed by, Africa and South America where the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% and 1.7% respectively.

The global market for generation, transmission, and distribution is highly fragmented. The top ten competitors in the global generation, transmission, and distribution market made up 8.3% of the total market in 2018. Major players in the market are Enel SpA, E.ON SE, Engie SA, Uniper and State Power Investment Corporation.

