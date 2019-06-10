Two weeks until North America’s Leading Soldier Modernization Conference – Future Soldier Technology USA 2019

Future Soldier Technology USA 2019

SMi reports: Two weeks to go until the Future Soldier Technology USA conference, taking place in Arlington, Virginia on June 24th-25th 2019

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the creation of US Army Futures Command and the key US Army modernization priority of increasing Soldier Lethality, the Future Soldier Technology conference in Arlington, Virginia, will bring together a community of senior military leaders, program managers, and researchers at the forefront of delivering enhanced soldier capabilities, from the US and beyond.The conference taking place on June 24th-25th 2019, will address the following key topics: Lightening the load, Enhancing lethality, Increasing soldier power, Optimising night vision, Dismounted situational awareness, Maximising survivability, Transforming manoeuvrability, Leveraging Augmented Reality (AR), and more.For those interested in attending the conference in two weeks’ time, it is advised to register soon on the event website to guarantee a place at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/einpress The 2019 event highlights include:• 22 Speakers Across Two Days• 10 Industry Sponsors and Exhibitors• 1 Site Visit to USMC Gruntworks Facility – Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia• 1 Evening Drinks Reception Hosted by Lead Sponsor GlenairDelegates will have the chance to meet and network with leading industry professionals and senior officials from organizations including:US ARMY: Asymmetric Warfare Group, Army Research Laboratory, PEO Soldier, Natick Soldier Systems Center, Combat Capabilities Development Command, Capability Development Integration Directorate (CDID), Rapid Equipping Force.US MARINE CORPS: Marine Corps Systems Command, Training and Education Command.OTHER ORGANISATIONS: BAE Systems, Booz Allen Hamilton, Department of Defence – Australia, Elta Ltd, FN America, GLENAIR, Harris, Leonardo DRS, Marathon Targets, MCIA, Nexter Group, Nigerian Army, Radetec, Redcom Laboratories, Royal Marines, Safran Optics 1, Secubit Ltd, Spearpoint Solutions & Technology Pty Ltd, Thales, Ultra Electronics, WL Gore, plus many more.With an impressive sponsor line-up, the meeting will enable dismounted soldier and marine program managers to meet and test the latest equipment capable of enhancing infantry operations.The sponsor line-up for this year’s event includes: Lead Sponsor: Glenair | Gold Sponsors: Black Diamond Advanced Technology, Leonardo DRS | Sponsors: FN America, Harris, Marathon Targets, Secubit, Redcom Laboratories, Thales, Ultra Electronics Future Soldier Technology USA will be the only place to hear the very latest developments in soldier modernization from the key decision makers at the heart of the world’s best military.The latest brochure with the two-day agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/einpress Future Soldier Technology USAHilton Arlington, VirginiaJune 24th & 25th 2019Lead Sponsor: Glenair | Gold Sponsors: Black Diamond Advanced Technology, Leonardo DRS | Sponsors: FN America, Harris, Marathon Targets, Secubit, Redcom Laboratories, Thales, Ultra ElectronicsFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on email: smalick@smi-online.co.uk / Tel: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on email: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk / Tel: +44 (0) 20 7827 6054------------------------ end ------------------------About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



