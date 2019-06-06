Matthew Duffy Joins Laidlaw Venture Partners as Managing Partner

Matthew Duffy brings over thirty years of healthcare industry and capital markets experience to the LVP team

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laidlaw Venture Partners announced that Matthew Duffy has joined the firm as a Managing Partner. He joins Matthew Eitner, James Ahern, and Patrick Gallagher to provide strategic support and financing opportunities to LVP portfolio companies. Mr. Duffy comes to Laidlaw from AltMed Enterprises, LLC, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer. He brings extensive experience in both the healthcare industry and capital markets.

In his previous role at AltMed Enterprises, Mr. Duffy was instrumental in raising over $35 million and facilitating a $7 million private stock sale. Prior to this, Mr. Duffy gained over 15 years of experience as an investment banker, buy-side and sell-side equity research analyst, and investor relations professional. He served as Managing Director at Roberts Mitani, LLC, a global healthcare-focused investment bank and as Managing Director at LifeSci Partners, LLC. In addition, Mr. Duffy has developed broad industry experience through his commercial and senior leadership roles at Pfizer, Inc., MedImmune, Inc., Lev Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and CorMedix, Inc. Mr. Duffy is a proud alumnus of Duke University.

Matthew Duffy joins previous partner, Patrick Gallagher, as Managing Partners at Laidlaw Venture Partners. Mr. Duffy and Mr. Gallagher previously co-founded Black Diamond Research, LLC, a sell-side equity research firm specializing in healthcare and biotechnology.

“With 35 years of healthcare experience in some of the best-known healthcare companies, paired with his Wall Street experience, Matt brings the type of perspective needed to help LVP build great companies and create real value for our investors,” said Co-Founder Matthew Eitner regarding the new executive.

About Laidlaw Venture Partners:

Laidlaw Venture Partners is the venture capital arm of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. The goal of LVP is to incubate and accelerate healthcare companies in order to address unmet medical needs. The partners have years of extensive involvement in funding healthcare technologies at various stages of development, across geographies and therapeutic areas. Registered at Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., the team has a significant advantage over traditional merchant banks with the ability to leverage Laidlaw’s expansive investor network in public and private markets.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.