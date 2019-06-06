The Power of the Call to Action

A call to action can determine what action a viewer takes during or after watching your video. Don’t waste it.

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Power of the Call to ActionOne of the most important parts of a video is the call to action. A call to action can determine what action a viewer takes during or after watching your video. It is one of the most important parts of any video. It can be a great sales tool - if used correctly. Don’t waste it!If you create videos and are struggling to find ways to get your viewers to learn more about the services you offer, or are simply looking to add some more spunk to your videos, consider adding a call to action that gets the viewer to do something. Whether it be going to your website, clicking a link, or learning more about your services - a call to action has all sorts of benefits that you should be taking advantage of.Here are some things you should consider when establishing your video’s call to action.1. Link to Your Website or PortfolioMost people tend to use the standard “please share” or “leave a comment” call to action at the end of a video, but these are quickly becoming outdated and phased out. The end of your video is the perfect time to insert a link to your website or your portfolio.Get viewers to your website. Tell them why they should visit your website Let them know what their next step should be! Remember: be creative.2. Make it Worth Their TimeIf your call to action doesn’t give viewers some kind of advantage, there won’t be any reason for them to follow it, essentially rendering the call to action useless. Forget about the “comment” or “subscribe” call to action. Make it enticing, creative. Get the viewer to want to do something. Communicate value in your call to action so that viewers know they will get something in return.3. Don't Just Place Your Call to Action At the EndA call to action can be placed in various stages of a video - it doesn’t just have to be at the end! You can add calls to action by using pop ups throughout the video prompting viewers to go to a link for more information or sign up for something. You can also use these types of pop ups to urge viewers to continue watching until the end, where they will learn valuable information about a product or service that can help them. Use active verbs and be clear. Voices.com - The Worlds #1 Voice Over ResourceVoices.com is your number one resource for voice over professionals. If you are a voice over artist who does voice overs for videos, or if you create videos yourself, our website has all sorts of information on what you can do to improve a video. If you need help marketing yourself, or just don’t know where to start, we are here to give you the help you need. Whether you are looking for work, want to build your business, or just need some tips and tricks on building your portfolio, Voices.com is here to help.



