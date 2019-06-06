World Environment Day June 5th Brought Awareness and Solutions to Communities

The Way to Happiness volunteers conduct neighborhood cleanups, taking action to safeguard and improve the planet.

A litter-laden community reduces pride and is a major contributor to crime. We see the benefit our cleanups have had in helping to reduce crime and increase pride in our neighborhoods.” — Tanja Cranton, ED of TWTH Association of Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 5th, World Environment Day, The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay was featured at the Church of Scientology Tampa’s Open House to raise awareness on environmental issues and how one can help make a change. Community Activist Marlin Anderson was the Master of Ceremony and singers from Washburn Academy opened the event with the inspiring song, “Rise.”

“World Environment Day is an appropriate day to create support for environmental campaigns that will reduce the harmful substances destroying our planet,” said Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, Tanja Cranton. One of the campaigns The Way to Happiness Association is conducting is cleaning up local neighborhoods of cigarette butts, the world's most littered item and which contains toxins harmful to animals and the environment.

As per Keep America Beautiful[1], smokers are more likely to litter if the environment contains any type of litter, not just cigarette butts. More littered environments encourage more littering. Medical/hospital sites have the highest littering rates, followed by recreation areas, bars/restaurants, and then retail locations and city centers.

Ms. Cranton also said, “A litter-laden community reduces pride and is a major contributor to crime. We see the benefit our cleanups have had in helping to reduce crime and increase pride in our neighborhoods.”

TWTH volunteers base their actions on The Way to Happiness book, authored by Mr. L Ron Hubbard in 1981, containing 21 common sense principles for a better living including, “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment.”

Attendees at the Tampa event were able to obtain free educational materials on this precept as well as data on TWTH weekly community cleanup programs.

The Way to Happiness is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology and is holding the next community cleanup this Saturday May 4th at 10AM.

For more information on the program or to join in the cleanup projects, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. Open daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961.



The Way to Happiness:

The Way to Happiness booklet, written by L. Ron Hubbard, is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. The booklet holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



[1] The 2009 National Visible Litter Survey and Litter Cost Study was prepared by MidAtlantic Solid Waste Consultants for Keep America Beautiful, Inc. Research reports and an executive summary can be downloaded at www.kab.org/research0



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.