Foundation for a Drug-Free World Honors International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Luncheon in Tampa

Two young Foundation for a Drug-Free World attendees read the "Truth About Marijuana" booklet that FDFW provided to inform the public on the effects of marijuana on the body and mind.

It is important to educate people on the dangers of drugs. And it’s important to get the facts from a creditable source, not from the drug dealer or from those who would profit from drug users.” — Julieta Santagostino,President of the FDFW Fl Chapter

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of June 26th UN International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) will be holding a luncheon and “resources fair” on June 26th, 2019 at 11:30AM. The event is being hosted at the Church of Scientology of Tampa in Ybor Square at 1300 E. 8th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605.

There will be several speakers who will give their experience in drug education and prevention. There will also be different non-profits and organizations with information and resources that can be used to educate youth on the dangers of drugs, as well as, how to help those already addicted to drugs. Julieta Santagostino, the President of FDFW Florida chapter will be the MC for the event.

“Drugs are not a light matter” said Julieta Santagostino the President of FDFW Florida Chapter. “They are claiming people’s lives everyday. It is important to educate people on the dangers of drugs. And it’s important to get the facts from a creditable source, not from the drug dealer or from those who would profit from drug users. That is why we are holding this event, so people can get the resources they need to educate youth and the community.”

According to CO*RE, organizations which collectively represent 750,000 clinicians, drug overdoses are part of the “Unintentional Injuries” category of deaths which experienced a sizeable increase making it the third leading cause of death in 2016, after heart disease and cancer.[1]

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free drug education materials to anyone who would like them. The materials will be available at no cost at the event on June 26th and include 14 different Truth About Drugs information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs as well as a documentary DVD, Real People Real Stories.

The event is complimentary and lunch will be served. To RSVP and reserve your seat call 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs, so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, said, “The single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

UN International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking:

The UN International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a United Nations International Day against drug abuse and illegal drug trade. It is observed annually on 26 June, since 1989. The observance was instituted by General Assembly 42/112 of 7 December 1987. This day is to mark the importance of the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

[1] http://core-rems.org/u-s-life-expectancy-declining-do-opioid-overdose-deaths-play-a-role/

Figure: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/databriefs/db293.pdf



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.