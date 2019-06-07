Theatre West Virginia Kicks Off Their 2019 Summer Season This Saturday

Phil Dirt and the Dozers Rubber Soul: A Beatles Tribute Annie

BECKLEY, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s something for everyone at Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview this summer as Theatre West Virginia swings into action this weekend.Theatre West Virginia, founded in 1955 in Beckley, West Virginia, produces original works and beloved Broadway musicals under the stars at Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview in the New River Gorge National River near Beckley, West Virginia each summer.Saturday, June 8, kicks off Theatre West Virginia’s 2019 season with world-class vintage rock and roll from Phil Dirt and the Dozers. Put on your bobby socks and saddle oxfords and take a stroll down memory lane with hits like Walk Like a Man, Love Me Tender and Surfer Girl. Visit www.theatrewestvirginia.org for tickets.Leapin’ lizards! Opening Friday, June 14, is the beloved Broadway hit and Tony Award-winning musical Annie. Transport yourself to 1933 and the rundown orphanage full of lively and mischievous little girls. Featuring lots of local talent, Theatre West Virginia’s production of Annie runs June 14 through June 29. See www.theatrewestvirginia.org for schedule and tickets.Beatlemania strikes Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview when Rubber Soul: A Beatles Tribute invades the stage. Put on your go-go boots, your mini skirt and come let Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band take you on a Magical Mystery Tour. John, Paul, George, and Ringo take the stage for one night only Sunday, June 30, so be sure to visit www.theatrewestvirginia.org and get your Ticket to Ride.There’s fightin’ and feudin’ in them there hills! Come see the original story of the Hatfields and McCoys and decide for yourself who’s side you’re on. First produced by Theatre West Virginia in 1970, this modern-day Romeo and Juliet will leave you wondering why so much blood was shed between these two families and rejoicing in the fact that you can always seek redemption. Hatfields and McCoys opens Friday, July 5, and runs through Sunday, July 14. See www.theatrewestvirginia.org for schedule and tickets.“God’s comin’ and he’s gonna grant us all a wish.” Closing Theatre West Virginia’s 2019 summer season is a reprise of last year’s hit Paradise Park The Musical. Adapted from Daniel Boyd’s cult-classic film with an original score by West Virginia Mountain Stage’s Larry Groce, it’s a story that contains themes familiar to citizens of West Virginia; poverty, religion, hopes and dreams and centers on people caring for other people, through hard times, through natural disasters and through everyday life. Come get redeemed Thursday, July 18, through Sunday, July 28. Visit www.theatrewestvirginia.org for schedule and tickets.All Theatre West Virginia productions take place in the beautiful 1,260 seat Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview in the New River Gorge National River outside Beckley, West Virginia. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly with live pre-show music at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.theatrewestvirginia.org or by calling 304-256-6800 or by visiting the Cliffside Amphitheatre Box Office one hour before shows. For group rates or special events, please contact Theatre West Virginia at 304-256-6800.



