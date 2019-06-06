Scientology Volunteer Ministers Use L. Ron Hubbard's Technology of Study to Teach English

Complimentary seminars covering the practical application of Scientology tools to day-to-day life are held every Tuesday at the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida Center in downtown Clearwater.

At the workshop, we teach English using phonics and a simple, gradient approach with lots of drilling and practice and where the students twin up to help each.” — Sharon Hillstead, Director of Tutoring at CLC

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- n June 1st 2019, Blanca Miranda, an immigration consultant and native of Panama and Sharon Hillstead, Director of Tutoring for the Community Learning Center (CLC), a non-profit tutoring organization founded in 1998, conducted an English as a Second Language workshop at the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center in downtown Clearwater.

“Our friends and neighbors from other countries face a severe challenge in building their new life here,” said Ms. Miranda. “Unable to understand, speak, read, and write English, they are relegated to menial jobs. We aim to give them the tools they need to realize their dreams.”

Every week, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida chapter offers free help for residents who desire to learn English. In the classes, tutors use L. Ron Hubbard’s Technology of Study, where students learn to identify and overcome barriers to study.

Attendees watch a film which is available in multiple languages and which describes the three barriers to study of Mr. Hubbard’s Study Technology. They learn the importance of not going past a misunderstood word, learning on a proper gradient, and the phenomena that can come about if you study too much information without also observing the physical objects about which you are studying.

Sharon Hillstead said, “At the workshop, we teach English using phonics and a simple, gradient approach with lots of drilling and practice and where the students twin up to help each.”

Classes are always free and delivered weekly at the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center, 101 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, Florida. For more information, contact, 727-467-6965.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers:



The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan: “Something Can Be Done About It”. At the Scientology Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater, VMs are trained in the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, basic first aid and safety techniques.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.