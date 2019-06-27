Braces in Lansdale $3,995 from Montgomery County Orthodontist

Affordable braces in Lansdale are available from Exeter Orthodontics

Braces in Lansdale from Exeter Orthodontics are available for teens & adults.

LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cost of braces in Lansdale is being kept low thanks to Exeter Orthodontics. Braces are available for only $3,995. There are no hidden fees. X-rays, retainers, repairs, and adjustments are all included.

Invisalign aligners are also available. Invisalign aligners are transparent aligners that fit comfortably over a patient’s existing teeth. They can be removed for eating and brushing.

There are several differences between braces and Invisalign, including the materials used to make them, their treatment lengths, and their compliance levels.

“Some patients may do better with traditional braces, while others may prefer Invisalign,” explains Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Lansdale. “We will work with patients to help them find a solution best for their smile.”

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in Lansdale, request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics by visiting http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.