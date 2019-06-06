Foursquare’s Ariel Segal Takes Marketers Beyond Proximity Targeting at M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Ariel Segal, Head of Insights, Foursquare

Savvy marketers are using location tech to identify unique subsegments of moms

Today's leading brands are leveraging location technology to gain a unique competitive advantage.” — Ariel Segal, Foursquare

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her presentation at M2Moms® - The Marketing to Moms Conference , Ariel Segal, Head of Insights at Foursquare , will show marketers how to go beyond proximity targeting to identify and reach subsegments of moms based on their patterns, preferences and passion points. Segal explained, “Today's leading brands are leveraging location technology to gain a unique competitive advantage. By understanding the places moms go in the physical world, brands uncover key moments to connect with them and deliver real value via contextually-relevant messaging.” Presented by The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University, M2Moms® will be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at their NYC Lincoln Center campus.Foursquare’s Foot Traffic PanelAccording to Nan McCann, M2Moms® producer, " In her session Ariel will present rich insights from Foursquare's growing, first party foot traffic panel. She’ll show not only where moms go, but also why they make the decisions they do. The audience will learn who are the right types of moms to target. The right moments to reach them. And how brands can captivate them with the right message. Brand marketers and ad execs will take away successful real-world examples that will to help them win moms loyalty and purchasing in our rapidly changing world.”2019 Highlights:“In addition to Ariel’s presentation, this year’s new sessions & topics include a look at the moms market in China. It absolutely dwarfs the US market. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. We’ll also be especially focusing on tech with segments on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, JetBlack & Instagram. Additionally, we’ll study how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment. Plus, we’ll examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. But, probably our most timely new presentations will look at the very real differences between millennial moms and women and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women!”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work, to stimulate everyone’s creative juices we’re introducing our first ever female targeted startup “Shark Tank” featuring quick elevator pitches with a cash prize to the winner voted by the audience. Plus, in keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”About Ariel Segal & Foursquare:At Foursquare, a location technology platform, Ariel Segal as Head of Insights, synthesizes first party data into actionable insights and strategies for partners, helping brands, agencies, and researchers uncover, predict and capitalize on behavioral patterns and emerging trends. Prior to Foursquare, Ariel worked in product marketing at GoPro and growth strategy at NYC startup accelerator Grand Central Tech. She also led consumer insights and client services at lifestyle publishers including PureWow (acquired by VaynerMedia) and UrbanDaddy.Foursquare is the most trusted, independent location data platform for understanding how people move through the real world.M2Moms® / M2W® Sponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, Facebook, Foursquare, WongDoody, The MotherBoard, FlashLight Insights, Marketing to Mums, The Female Factor, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms® / M2W®M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W® -The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019Pope Auditorium at Fordham University113 W. 60TH St., NYCFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ M2Moms® & M2W® are produced by PME® Enterprises LLC, a sales and marketing company specializing in event creation, promotion, production and management.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.