Cartoon Art, a Feature at The Way to Happiness Center in Downtown Clearwater on Father’s Day

On June 15th, The Way to Happiness Center will support fathers and their children on Father’s Day and brings a smile to many children’s faces with cartoon art.

The Way to Happiness has on its route the loving and the helping of children from babyhood to the brink of adult life.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday June 15th, starting at 4:00 pm, The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay will be holding a Father’s Day Celebration at their downtown Clearwater headquarters, and will be joined by cartoon artist, Steve Gill. Steve travels to art shows across the country in a converted school bus selling humorous art and drawing for kids. At The Way to Happiness Father’s Day Celebration, Steve will be drawing their chosen pieces of cartoon art for the children with each child taking home their personal custom piece.

“To love and help children is a major part of all our activities conducted at The Way to Happiness”, said Tanja Cranton, Executive Director of the Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay. “We want to provide an atmosphere where families can flourish and prosper.”

The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay not only organizes events for families but conducts seminars in which all members of the family can learn from the principles in The Way to Happiness, the book by L. Ron Hubbard on which the association bases its activities.

At the Father’s Day event, families will be introduced to The Way to Happiness book, in which L. Ron Hubbard wrote: “The Way to Happiness has on its route the loving and the helping of children from babyhood to the brink of adult life.”

The Way to Happiness and its center is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology. It is open daily from 10am – 10pm. If you would like to tour or attend complimentary workshops, please call (727) 467-6961.



The Way to Happiness:

The Way to Happiness booklet, written by L. Ron Hubbard, is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. The booklet holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.