Gazprom Neft and Sberbank expand collaboration on digital projects

Gazprom Neft PJSC is a vertically integrated oil company, primarily involved in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, and the production and sale of oil products. Gazprom Neft’s corporate structure comprises more than 70 production, refining and sales subsidiaries throughout Russia, the CIS, and abroad.

Gazprom Neft is one of the world’s Top-10 public companies by proven liquid hydrocarbon reserves, and a global leader in its rapidity in reserves replacement. In terms of production and refining volumes it stands among the top three largest companies in Russia. Total production in 2018 reached 92.9 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe), with refining volumes of 42.9 million tonnes.

Net profit at Gazprom Neft reached RUB376.7 billion in 2018, a 49-percent increase on 2017. The company is a market leader in terms of both financial growth and various efficiency metrics, including its internal rate of return (IRR).

The company’s majority shareholder is Gazprom PJSC (95.68 percent), with the remaining shares in free circulation.

PJSC Sberbank is the largest bank in Russia, and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank accounts for about a third of the assets of the entire Russian banking sector.

Sberbank is a major lender to the national economy, and holds the largest market share in terms of deposits held.

The founder and main shareholder of Sberbank is the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, which owns 50 percent of the bank’s authorised capital plus one voting share. The other 50 percent of the bank’s shares are owned by Russian and international investors. Sberbank’s services are used by more than 145 million customers, throughout 22 countries worldwide.

The bank has the most extensive branch network in Russia, with about 15,000 service points. The bank’s international network consists of subsidiaries, branches and representative offices in the UK, the USA, the CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, Turkey and other countries.

General Banking Licence of the Central Bank of Russia No. 1481.