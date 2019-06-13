Paracosma recognized as one of ‘The 10 Best AR/VR Solution Providers to Watch in 2019’

Paracosma Inc is one of ‘The 10 Best AR/VR Solution Providers to Watch in 2019’ according to the May 2019 edition of The Technology Headlines Magazine.

We have dedicated our efforts to providing the highest quality and most advanced services at the most affordable prices.” — said Ken Ehrhart, Paracosma’s Founder and CEO.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paracosma Inc is one of ‘The 10 Best AR/VR Solution Providers to Watch in 2019’ according to the May 2019 edition of The Technology Headlines Magazine. “In this issue of The Technology Headlines, we bring you ‘10 Best AR/VR solution providers to watch in 2019’ who are not only providing innovative services and solutions to the enterprises and organizations but also make customers aware of the applications through their different programs and events,” says the Magazine. “The proposed list is brought about by our editorial team through proper research and in-depth analysis to inform our audience about the services and solutions provided by these companies.”The Magazine’s profile of Paracosma highlights Paracosma’s founding as an outsourced service provider and its range of Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) solutions as well as the evolution of AR/VR and its future. The feature also discusses the collaborative relationship between Paracosma and its clients and company’s focus on maintaining it by providing innovative solutions that are consistently effective, cost-efficient and fast to implement.“We are honored to be recognized for our achievements and to be selected among the 10 Best AR/VR Solution Providers”, said Ken Ehrhart, the Founder and CEO of Paracosma. “We have dedicated our efforts to providing the highest quality and most advanced services at the most affordable prices.”In addition to outlining and discussing Paracosma’s enterprise solutions, the feature also notes the upcoming launch of Paracosma’s in-house project ‘ Unnamed VR ’. The consumer-focused VR game, Unnamed VR, is an open-ended sandbox game where users are in a large mansion and can explore and play mini-games in each room. It also highlights Paracosma’s community-focused activities such as its cofounding and sponsorship of the annual VR for Good Conference with VR Voice and founding membership in the International VR for Healthcare Association.About ParacosmaParacosma Inc is an Augmented and Virtual Reality design, consulting and systems integration company that provides solutions and skills to both small and large customers. Paracosma services include content creation, application development, and project implementation across a broad range of AR & VR platforms. Additionally, Paracosma creates its own content in the gaming, entertainment, tourism, enterprise, and education/training spaces. Paracosma also has proprietary technology for producing, viewing, managing and distributing 360-degree photo and video content.About The Technology HeadlinesThe Technology Headlines Magazine and website covers major technological trends in the US and is a knowledge platform for leaders and professionals to share their experiences, ideas and advice within the enterprise IT community. The sole purpose of the platform is to help organizations keep track of their future technology needs.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.