KenSci recognized as finalist for 2019 Microsoft Health Partner of the Year for AI innovation

KenSci was also recognized as a finalist Health Partner of the Year in 2018 and a Winner of the Health Innovation Award for AI & ML.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- KenSci , today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2019 Microsoft Health Partner of the Year Award, 2nd year in a row. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Earlier this year, KenSci was also recognized by Microsoft as the winner of HIMSS Innovation award, 2nd year in a row, for their AI innovation with NHS, Scotland.Commenting on the win, Samir Manjure, Co-founder and CEO, KenSci said, “The commitment to transform healthcare with data science is core to our mission in KenSci. Together, with Microsoft, we have been able to take these values to health system globally. Our collaboration has helped our customers realize the potential of AI in improving patient outcomes and cost of care delivery. This award is a testimony to the impact we are making with AI for leading health systems. We are deeply thankful to Microsoft for their partnership and we’re thrilled to win this recognition for the second year in a row.”Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. KenSci was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Healthcare. The Health Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner organization that excels at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies to Health customers, demonstrating thought leadership in their industry.“It’s an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I’m honored to congratulate each winner and finalist.”The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.KenSci’s Machine Learning platform is built for healthcare data and leverages Microsoft technologies like Azure, Azure DataBricks etc. KenSci is leveraged by global payors and providers to drive predictive interventions for better patient outcomes at lower costs. The platform automates ingestion and transformation of healthcare data from medical records, claims, medical devices, supply chain etc. and accelerates the time to experiment and operationalize machine learning in a clinical setting. Built by a team of doctors and data scientists, KenSci’s suite of ML applications helps health systems rapidly deploy machine learning across care management, cost optimization and hospital operations.About KenSciFounded in 2015, KenSci was incubated at University of Washington's Center for Data Science at UW Tacoma and designed on the cloud with help from Microsoft's Azure4Research grant program. Since founding, KenSci has been part of Microsoft’s startup accelerator program and was one of the earliest partners in Microsoft’s AppSource program. Today, KenSci is a Microsoft preferred solution for Clinical Analytics in Appsource. KenSci is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Singapore and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.kensci.com For additional information:Abhilash Kumar, Director of Marketingabhi@kensci.com+91 98458 72451



