Mental Health Watchdog Screened Film Exposing Psychiatric Drug Ties to Today’s Catastrophic Violence

Violence, school and mass shootings have painted American headlines in recent years, and although guns are often targeted, not enough attention is paid to psychiatric drugs in these catastrophes.” — Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, June 5th, at its headquarters in downtown Clearwater, mental health watchdog and advocate for public safety, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) Florida chapter, hosted the showing of a documentary entitled Psychiatry’s Prescription for Violence, which exposes how the multi-billion dollar psychiatric-pharmaceutical industry influences today’s violence using real interviews with experts, parents, and victims.

Diane Stein, the President of CCHR Florida said, "Violence, school and mass shootings have painted American headlines in recent years, and although guns are often targeted, not enough attention is paid to psychiatric drugs in these catastrophes." 97.8% of public shootings happen in designated “gun-free zones,” according to the Crime Prevention Research Center1. Examples of mass killers on psychiatric drugs include:

• Columbine High School killer, Eric Harris, was taking the antidepressant drug, Luvox, a prescription for which had been filled 10 times in just one year before the school shooting, according to official court records. Moreover, 3 1/2 months prior to the infamous shooting, Harris’ dosage had been increased2.

• Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children while taking Effexor and Remeron in Houston, TX, in 20012.

• At age 12, a boy shot and killed his grandparents, claiming a voice inside his head told him to — just after taking Zoloft to treat depression2.

These incidents are not isolated — as evidenced by the Orlando club shooting, the Parkland school shooting, the Las Vegas concert massacre, and more. Clinical studies prove that psychiatric drugs increase violence. In fact, of nearly 410 psychiatric drug warnings:

• 27 warn of violence, aggression, hostility, mania, psychosis or homicidal ideation

• 49 warn of self-harm or suicide/suicidal ideation

• 17 warn of addiction or negative withdrawal effects

• And 27 are linked to agitation, restlessness, and confusion3.

Further, antidepressant users have exhibited an 840% increased rate of violence, according to a recent study of reports to the FDA2. In addition, the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) has shown that from 1988–1994 through 2005–2008, the rate of antidepressant use in the United States among all ages increased nearly 400%4 — concurrent to the rise of violence exhibited in American culture despite stricter gun laws.

For more information, visit the Florida chapter of CCHR at 109 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, FL, 33755, call 727-442-8820 or log on to www.cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR:

Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. It was L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, who brought the terror of psychiatric imprisonment to the notice of the world. In March 1969, he said, “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health.’”

