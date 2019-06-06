Top Industrial Packaging, Strapping Tool Supplier B2B Industrial Packaging Now Largest Privately Held Chicago Company

B2B Industrial Packaging has been included in Crain’s prestigious 2019 List of the Largest Privately Held Companies in the Chicago Area.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading industrial packaging, strapping, equipment and tool supplier B2B Industrial Packaging has been included in Crain’s prestigious 2019 List of the Largest Privately Held Companies in the Chicago Area—joining ranks with top global companies from a variety of industries, along with technology powerhouse ITsavvy, which is an affiliate. B2B Industrial Packaging brought in more than $57.5 million in 2017.

Crain's list of the largest privately held companies is based on 2018 revenue. This list, and the soon to be announced Crain’s Fast Fifty, is considered the best resource for determining the relative financial success of a privately held company. The list considers firms in Greater Chicago counties that include: Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake (Ill.), Lake (Ind.), McHenry and Will. It also includes employee count, names top executives and provides in-depth analysis of companies that made the list.

B2B Industrial Packaging’s growth is attributed to steady organic expansion and acquisitions that include Alpine Packaging in Oregon, Western Metals and Pac Fast in California; Central Packaging in Kansas, and the Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc., and Rapid-Pac in Illinois.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “We have a reputation for the best client service in the industry and an impressive team of highly experienced, expert account executives. All of this leads to an extremely high client retention rate and the ability to attract new business that our competitors cannot match.”

This is the company’s second year on the list. The list and more detailed information is available for purchase from Crain's.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; and Seattle. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com.



