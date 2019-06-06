Self Care Tips for The Creative Professional

Self care is important, and for those in the creative industry, self care can sometimes take a backseat to creative projects, and hectic schedules.

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you’re in the creative industry, you have probably experienced lulls in work that have lasted weeks or even months. There may be months when work is abundant, and months when you’re trying to figure out how to pay bills. One day you may receive great feedback from one client and scathing criticism from another, making you question your career choice.Dealing with the ups and downs of the creative industry can send even the strongest of people down a dangerous downward spiral. Without the right tools to keep your mental health in check, you may find yourself inching closer to this downward spiral. That’s why self care is crucial for the creative professional.If you are a creative professional who needs tips on how to practice self care, here are some tips that can help you refresh your mind and maintain a healthy mental state.1. Make Time for YourselfIn this busy world it can sometimes be difficult to find time for yourself. We are constantly around people, going to auditions, interviews, working on new projects. When life is so busy it can be difficult to make time for yourself. Don’t underestimate the importance of alone time. Alone time allows for self reflection and relaxation. It allows you to really grasp and reflect on why you are doing what you are doing, and what your purpose is. It allows you to see the bigger picture to better understand your end goal. Alone time gives you the chance to think about your goals, your future, your values, and your progress. It also helps you learn how to be more comfortable in your own skin. Most importantly, alone time gives you the chance to just block everything out and clear your mind from the chaos around you - if only for a few moments.Remember: you don't always have to be on. We all need that time to turn “off”, whether it’s by reading a book, meditating, going for a run, or just spending some quality time with yourself.2. Take Care of Your BodyOur bodies have a lot to do with our mental well being. When our bodies feel good, our minds feel good. Sometimes when we are so busy with work and life, we tend to forget to take care of our bodies. It is important to dedicate a few days a week to exercise. Whether it is going for a walk, going to the gym, horseback riding - anything that gets your body in motion. Be active - even if just for a few hours during the week. It will do wonders for your mind and your body.3. Treat YourselfYou work hard. You practice. You train your voice. Do you ever stop to treat yourself, or reward yourself for all the hard work you do? Take a moment from time to time to stop and do something nice for yourself. Perhaps treat yourself to a weekend getaway, buy that nice jacket you've had your eye on, get yourself a massage. Remember that what you're doing is for yourself. Always take that time to show yourself that you’re worth every second you put into your work. Voices.com - The Worlds #1 Voice Over Resource If you're a voice actor and need help finding auditions, building your business, or just advancing your career, Voices.com is here to help. Our website is the ideal resource for voice professionals. Whether you’re looking for tips and tricks to improve your voice, or need help finding work, Voices.com has got all you need to succeed.



