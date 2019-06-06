Tips for Great Vocal Health

From taking the time to rest your voice, vocal warm ups, healthy lifestyle, there are many different things voice actors do to maintain their vocal health.

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you make a living off of your vocals, you probably do all you can to make sure that your vocal health is in tip top shape. From taking the time to rest your voice, to practicing vocal warm ups, to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, there are many different things voice actors do to maintain their vocal health.How do you protect your vocal health and take care of your voice? If your vocals are your livelihood, there are certain things you should be doing to protect your vocal health. Here are 4 things you can do to take care of your voice.1. Stay HydratedWater is the key to good vocal health. Staying hydrated throughout the day helps to keep your vocals lubricated. In addition to drinking lots of water every day, you should also eat foods which have high water content like apples, peaches, grapes, and other fruits. Keep water on you at all times, and try to avoid drinking alcohol, which can dehydrate you and dry out your vocals.2. Take Care of Your VoicePay attention to how you speak. Avoid screaming, yelling, or talking loudly. If you can feel your voice getting tired, give it a rest. Treat your voice well! When your voice starts to grow hoarse, it means your vocal cords are becoming irritated. This is a sign that your vocals need to rest.Avoid clearing your throat excessively, as this slams your vocal cords together. And of course (this should be a given), avoid smoking. Not only does smoke irritate vocal cords, but it carries a whole load of other risks which can jeopardize your vocals. Other things you can do to take care of your voice include humidifying your home and warming up your vocals whenever you have the time.3. Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle and DietTaking care of your vocals means taking care of your body and your overall health. Maintain a healthy lifestyle that keeps your body in great shape. This will ensure optimal vocal health. Eat a well balanced and nutritious diet, and be sure to incorporate exercise into your daily life.4. Train Your VoiceAthletes endure hours of training and practice to hone their skills and perfect their performance. A voice actor must do the same. Just like any competitor, you must be disciplined and committed to perfecting your craft. Maintain regular practice schedules which include rest periods. Always practice and perfect your voice Take care of your body and listen to it when it needs to rest. Voices.com - The Worlds #1 Voice Over ResourceAs the world’s number one resource for voice overs , Voices.com helps people submit job postings to find great voice artists. Find a voice actor by role, category, or vocal quality for your project. We also offer a proprietary VoiceMatch technology which evaluates your vocal requirements to find the most qualified voice actor for your project. Visit our website today to find the perfect voice over actor today. Get started for free!



