INBLF Hosts Welcome Reception at 2019 SelectUSA Summit

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- INBLF (International Network of Boutique and Independent Law Firms) is hosting a welcome reception for those attending the 2019 SelectUSA Summit , June 10-12 in Washington, D.C.“Our member law firms actively facilitate inbound investment to the United States from international destinations around the world,” said Charles Kagay, INBLF president. “INBLF’s experienced attorneys across the U.S. work closely with businesses large and small to help them find investment opportunities and navigate the complex U.S. regulatory and tax environment. Our partners in most major countries around the world counsel and guide potential investors on their home turf.”INBLF’s cocktail reception will take place on Sunday, June 9, the evening before the opening of the SelectUSA Summit, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. It will be held in the third-floor library of Darlington House at 1610 20th Street NW, three blocks south of the Washington Hilton, site of the summit.The 2019 SelectUSA Summit will spotlight investment opportunities from every corner of the United States for global investors. Past summits have resulted in the announcement of $103.6 billion in new foreign direct investment into the United States, supporting more than 167,000 U.S. jobs.At the summit, business and government leaders will share their insights on the latest innovations and trends. Participants will include international and domestic companies of all sizes seeking to establish or expand operations in the United States. Economic development organizations from across the U.S. at the state, regional and local levels will also be there, ready to facilitate and spark business investment.Linda Rahal, shareholder and chief operating officer of Trow & Rahal PC, an INBLF member firm based in Washington, DC, will speak at the SelectUSA Investment Academy on Monday, June 10. The session focuses on the various U.S. visa programs for skilled professionals and executives, as well as the EB-5 program for investors.INBLF will showcase its members’ knowledge and experience in international transactions in Booth 806 in the Exhibition Hall, which will be open during the summit. Attendees can also download the recently updated “ INBLF Guide to Doing Business in the United States ” in English, Spanish and Portuguese.As a distinguished network of boutique law firms across the United States and Canada and independent full-service firms internationally, INBLF offers businesses, investors and entrepreneurs seamless access to high-quality, reasonably priced legal services in their home countries and the U.S. INBLF’s carefully selected and experienced lawyers practice in virtually every area of interest to those doing business in U.S. markets.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.