Investorideas.com releases a sector snapshot reporting on the CBD pet market as more companies enter the sector with a heavy focus on e-commerce sales.

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Where to Buy Your CBD Pet Products? CBD Pet Companies Expanding Reach Through E-Commerce (CSE: CURA) (OTC: LRSV) (CSE:VIDA) (OTC:PHVAF) (OTC: ELLXF)Point Roberts WA, Delta BC – June 6, 2019 - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on the CBD pet market as more companies enter the sector with a heavy focus on e-commerce sales.Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States recently announced the launch of Bido hemp-based CBD products for pets. CBD has been shown in initial third-party studies to support a pet's overall wellness, including the potential to help manage pain and anxiety. Bido Pet Drops come in three varieties, bacon, salmon and unflavored "pure," and Bido Soft-baked Bites are available in apple chicken, peanut butter bacon, and honey sweet potato. All Bido products can be purchased online at www.curaleafhemp.com In a recent New York Post article, “New York dogs and cats are turning to pot to deal with ailments like chronic pain and seizures - and just to mellow out after a long day walking for The Man, according to their owners and dealers.”LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), a company providing Cannabidiol (CBD) products especially tailored for pets, announced the launch of its e-commerce site, allowing consumers in the US and Canada to be able to purchase LinkResPet’s CBD products for dogs, cats and horses on www.linkrespet.com , which was purchased in February 2019.Pet owners are increasingly going online for their pet’s needs and products. A recent report noted that 40% of pet owners in the US purchase pet products from online retailers. It’s easy to understand the rise in e-commerce, with benefits for consumers including the increased variety and availability of options, greater accessibility, and ease of delivery to their homes. Taking this onboard, LRSV’s LinkResPet site will be transformed into an e-commerce platform, allowing customers to buy CBD products for dogs, cats and/or horses from the comfort of their device.“For us, it makes absolute sense to enter the CBD B2C market with an e-commerce platform. There is a huge opportunity for LinkResPet, with the number of people increasingly buying products online and further ease and accessibility,” explained Rene Lauritsen, Link Reservations Inc. CEO. “We are focused on delivering the highest quality product in the most approachable way for the customer, having an e-commerce platform is the first step for that. Beyond being easy to control and maintain, starting with e-commerce ensures that we remain dedicated to the product quality and swift experience for the customer as opposed to intricate logistics that arise from brick and mortar shops.”In fact, e-commerce is becoming the most popular shopping medium in key territories. According to Absolunet, e-commerce is expected to account for 15% of all specialty retail sales in North America, with digital influencing nearly 60% of all retail sales. Mobile helped fuel sales, which increased 55% in a year, while e-commerce in the region grew by 16% in 2018 to over $500 billion. Europe is also proving a fruitful market for e-commerce. According to Emarketer.com, ecommerce sales in the EU-5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) are expected to exceed $325 billion this year and surpass $400 billion in 2022.Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE:VIDA) (OTC:PHVAF), a premium producer of CBD/ Active Hemp Extract infused functional beverages and health supplements recently announced that they intend to introduce a range of hemp-derived CBD pet products. With a strong focus on providing consumers with a healthy alternative to pharmaceuticals, and a fully natural and plant-based health and wellness solution, Phivida's new product line will provide a similar offering to pets.Elixinol Global Limited (OTC: ELLXF) (ASX: EXL), one of the most influential CBD brands in the world, with nearly three decades of experience in the hemp industry announced earlier in the month that they have purchased a 25 percent stake in Altmeds LLC, maker of the pioneering and market leading Pet Releaf hemp-derived CBD pet line. Pet Releaf sales accounted for approximately 65 percent of the market’s pet CBD sales last year.The CBD pet space has been a hot topic for several months now, and there is a lot of anticipation and expectation around how big this market will grow, but now with real products on the market and consumer accessibility improved through e-commerce, we will soon have tangible results for this sector. E-commerce access is now available for US and Canadian consumers and it’s up to our furry companions to choose which brand(s) will see proper sales growth in the coming months.Read the full article https://www.investorideas.com/news/2019/cannabis/06050CBDPetProducts.asp About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing IdeasDisclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. 