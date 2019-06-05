Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Honor Fathers This Father’s Day

Sponsored by the Clearwater Community Volunteers, families and children will gather at the CCV Center’s Osceola Courtyard in downtown Clearwater on Saturday June 15th for a fun-filled day of family oriented activities in honor of Fathers and Fatherhood.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 15th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will host local families for its first annual Father’s Day celebration, organized in partnership with The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay. Dads and their kids will participate in a myriad of family-friendly activities and competitions – provided at no cost – as they learn to Love and Honor their parents as laid out in L. Ron Hubbard’s book, The Way to Happiness. Families can register for the event by calling the CCV Center directly or by RSVP’ing online at Eventbrite.

Ivan Batalla, Manager of The Way to Happiness Center said, “We wanted to provide an event where fathers could be thanked for helping raise our future generation. To me, Father’s Day is the day that we get to thank our dad for all he did for us as children, and as adults. As one of our parents he is a vital role model for us to grow into responsible members of society.”

The CCV and Way to Happiness center have arranged several father/child games and competitions such as a three-legged race, a water balloon toss contest and watermelon eating contest. The participants are competing for the titles of “Dad of the Year” or “Fastest Dad of the Year”.

For the less adventurous, arts and crafts station will be set up inside the CCV Center in addition to the complimentary food, including a sundae bar, for the event.

The event is scheduled to begin in The Way to Happiness Center, located at 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave., in downtown Clearwater. There a volunteer will educate the attendees on the importance of our father’s in our lives and on the “Honor and Help Your Parents” precept from the Way to Happiness book.

Next, guests will head to the CCV Center for fun and games inside the center itself and at the Osceola Courtyard, located immediately across the street from the Center.

Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center said, “The Clearwater Community Volunteers strive to make Clearwater a safer place for local families by bringing its nonprofits and community together. Humanitarian L. Ron wrote, ‘From a child’s point of view, parents are sometimes hard to understand. In spite of all, one must remember that they are the only parents one has…one should honor them and help them.’”

The CCV Center serves the community by helping nonprofit organizations expand their outreach. The Center provides its facilities as a meeting space or event venue at no cost to nonprofit organizations.

The next community event in the CCV Center will be our celebration of the 4th of July starting at 12PM.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the Center for your nonprofit’s activities please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



